Transcript for Trump makes UN debut with remarks on reforming the institution

We are deeply grateful he has taken time to be with us today ladies and gentlemen president. Donald. Well thank you very much. And actually so great potential right across the street to be honest with you was only for the reason that the United Nations who is here that that. Turned out to be such a successful projects so. I want to thank you ambassador handling. For your introduction and for years steadfast advocacy for American interests. On the world stage. On behalf of the co host countries I would like to also thank Secretary General ignorance. Four when you have been. Fantastic for joining us. And we reaffirm our commitment. To the United Nations reform and reform is what we're talking. I applaud the Secretary General for laying out a vision. To reform the United Nations. So that are better serves the people we all represent. We support your efforts to look at forest the entire system. And to find ways to United Nations can bet. And be better at development. Management. Peace and security. United Nations was founded. On truly noble goals. These include affirming the dignity and worth of the human person. And striving for international peace the United Nations has helped advance toward these goals. In so many ways feeding the hungry. Providing disaster related. And empowering women and girls and many societies all across the world. Yet in recent years the United Nations has not reached its full potential. Because of bureaucracy and mismanagement. While the United Nations on a regular budget has increased. By 140%. And its staff has more than doubled since 2000. We are not seeing the results. In line with us invest. But I know that under the Secretary General that's changing and changing fast and we've seen it that's why we commend. To Secretary General. And his call for the United Nations to focus more on people. And less on bureaucracy. We seek a United Nations that regains the trust of the people around the world in order to achieve this. The United Nations was told every level of management accountable. Protect whistle blowers and focus on results rather than on process. To honor the people of our nation's we must ensure that no one and no member state. Shoulders a disproportionate. Share of the burden. And that's militarily or financially. We also ask that every peacekeeping mission have clearly defined goals and metrics for evaluating. Success. They deserve to see the value in the United Nations. And it is our job to show it to them. We encourage the Secretary General to fully use his authority to cut through the bureaucracy reform outdated systems and make firm decisions. To advance the UN's core mission. Further we encourage all member states to look at ways to take bolt stands at the United Nations. With an eye toward changing business as usual. And not being hall. Two ways of the past which were not working. Mr. Secretary General the United States and a member states. Present today support. This great reform. Vision. We pledge to be partners in your work and I am confident that if we work together and champion truly bold reforms. The United Nations will emerge as a stronger more effective. More just and greater force for peace. And harmony in the world. Thank you mr. Secretary General and I look forward to advancing the shared goals. In the years to come and it is a great honor. To be with you today thank you.

