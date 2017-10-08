Transcript for Trump on McConnell: 'Let's hope he gets it done'

Okay. Just wanted to get repeal and replace done I've been hearing repeal and replace Dallas that it is but I believe in doing this. The two years and I really don't have been doing business but when it been running. But now it's almost two years. And I'd like yours read the elderly place. And then I get there and I sit with the bill I wanna sign it birthday. And they don't have. They passed revealed that flight but that Nevada residents frankly or senate. I was going to do it but that ever happened had a president. So I say very simply. Where is repeal and replace. Now I want to actually corporate tax cuts wouldn't reduce taxes for the people McVeigh or act. Anybody in the world and would literally as act. So I think. God factory floor. And I won a very big it is structured you know we will work it at that very hard already. And we can do that we may even get bipartisan and infrastructure. But we want to happen but I should make. Get to work at let's get it done. Be sure about this last one died they lost by one vote for a thing like that that happened is that this race. And frankly if she had to happen. And I can. Well I'll tell you what if he doesn't. You get repealed and replaced done. If he doesn't get taxes done really cuts and reform. And B does he get a very easy it would get done infrastructure he doesn't get them done that you could it be that way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.