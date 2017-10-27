Trump: 'I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children'

More
The president hosted the children of members of the press corps in the Oval Office for Halloween.
2:12 | 10/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump: 'I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50771162,"title":"Trump: 'I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children'","duration":"2:12","description":"The president hosted the children of members of the press corps in the Oval Office for Halloween.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-media-produced-beautiful-children-50771162","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.