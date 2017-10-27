-
Now Playing: The history of Halloween
-
Now Playing: Teen wears 31 Halloween costumes throughout October
-
Now Playing: Halloween trees are a spooky holiday hit
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children'
-
Now Playing: Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Bush dish on what George W. Bush whispered to Obama
-
Now Playing: Jackie Speier: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: Political analyst Mark Halperin faces new sexual harassment allegations
-
Now Playing: Trump discusses brother's addiction during opioid announcement
-
Now Playing: Trump blocks release of some JFK assassination files
-
Now Playing: The Note: GOP hopes tax reform is moment of Zen
-
Now Playing: Intrigue still surrounds assassination of President John F. Kennedy
-
Now Playing: Trump declares opioid epidemic the worst drug crisis in American history
-
Now Playing: President Trump declares opioid crisis a 'public health emergency'
-
Now Playing: Trump declares opioid crisis a public health emergency
-
Now Playing: Trump expresses optimism on tax reform
-
Now Playing: The Note: For conspiracy-loving Trump, JFK files are a big moment
-
Now Playing: Trump responds amidst searing attacks from 2 Republican senators
-
Now Playing: Jeff Flake to exit Senate, blasts Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump talks to reporters before trip to Texas
-
Now Playing: Trump says 401(k)s are 'one of the great benefits to the middle class'