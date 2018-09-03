Transcript for Trump won't meet with Kim Jong Un without 'concrete actions' by North Korea: WH

Think this controller innocence here about. Talking about the new there's a. The president. Is hopeful that. We can make some continued progress will look what we know is that the mashed maximum pressure campaign has clearly been effective. We know that it is put a tremendous amount of pressure on North Korea. And they have made some major promises they made promises city nuclear I they've made promises to stop nuclear and missile testing. And they recognize that regular military exercises between the US and its allies South Korea. Will continue. The maximum pressure campaign without letting up bracken has stepped back or make any changes to the app free to continue in that effort. And brag and it had this meeting take place until we see concrete actions that match the words in the rhetoric of North Korea. Give them be trusted to negotiate. Look we're not an the negotiation right now we've. Accepted the invitation to talk. Based on and then following through with concrete actions on the promises that they may.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.