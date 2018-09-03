Transcript for Trump won't meet Kim Jong Un without 'concrete steps'

Either walk into the briefing room on recline going here I'm Martha Raddatz special guest today I north of and tariffs on Larry and at this it's so much as this week this is one of those rare Friday briefing. The good thing we not want. And even some news. Right here mark a little bit of a different song for the White House. Also in this new freeze comes into the mix about. Verifiable or concrete in verifiable actions on the part of North Korea that was exactly what was muted it. We did really get that clarified exactly what that meant. Before he said he'll stop missile and nuclear tests and that he would keep nuclear. This. Sounds like he has to do nuclear eyes before the president will meet but we're not really sure if that went. Is what he me it is that what that White House means but she said several times that concrete verifiable actions on the part of North Korea. Also said that Kim comes and it talks like this. In a position of weakness. I don't know how weak it is when you have a missile that is near perfection that kid. Hit the United States with nuclear. This sort of top and that is what makes this now potentially it sounded like it might not happen it gets on this this potential meeting different. We know that he has this weapon already it's something that's in their back pocket it if it doesn't have but already he's about it and and I and most senior officials I've talked to said that is how they approach after it any artist as a weather has that are not. We don't know for sure but that's how they approach to think they're overstating. The impact of the sanctions. You don't I think they're taking it by I think it distinctions are definitely taking a bite I think what they're under. With their understating. Is what this means to kick. That he will be on the world stage that this is something Kim family has wanted for a long long time to be on the world stage but it sitting president. Never been done before so. I think in that sense it would be. Probably in for him at I think one of the things have seen and in the last time I was absolutely something that it was explained to me is. If they ever sat down if he ever got to the point where they were negotiating. If Kim doesn't completely didn't cooler as US and say. You Steve nuclear rising intensity can say it's part of an arms control agreements so it's sort of that diplomatic dance of the language. I must now present in about what led up to this because it was just chaos that the White House yesterday. But the president himself as possible the briefing rooms as there's going to be this announcement at seven South Koreans come out extend this invitation of president accepted all comes together really quickly. The White House today is trying to say that this didn't happen overnight as the process that that took place of a long period of time to secretary of State's office they say. Wasn't all that doesn't match up well. It is it matches up in the sense that it matches up in the sense that yes they've been involved in the process of Barrett are talk so so that's accurate. I think what he's not it's that fact that the president. The supposed to meet today didn't decided to meet you know yesterday and I decided just like that oh right he was in supposed to mean it was just this. BD NSC went at it heat miser her yes. President Tom pop saying he gets news of the letter and then decides on its own in a letter to write a letter just a message back to manage debt and so decides. With a few aides to walk. Over to the press briefing room and alert after what about that he was so excited. And it could really stop him that data Preston was scrambling he didn't even know where they can actually does not happen. Should they have officials there with the president should he ain't got any ones teen hearing on young girls chasing after I think. It has about that is that look on the brain and and they are just trying to figure out how to even speech like that act. For platinum and quite gotten his seem like Tom Potts music he liked to Martha shared as quickly as possible and that's where there. At and that now today they're toughening up what their circumstances would be we think that anyway judging from what they. Protect right and I do think it. The president the White House trying to frame this around the president's announcement that he's getting everything that he wants and that's the opposite of him getting everything that he wants actually know president folks getting what he wants because. He's getting things done that other presidents. Have been able to get into the negotiating table the veneer of getting things activity until things actually actually Jon Karl joining us right now from the White House and John first of all those that doesn't sound to your mind like this things even gonna happen based on what's our standards dissent. A life seemed a little less certain than rhetoric. Yeah I IA dark colleague Karen Travers was joking that we shouldn't book rooms yet that she'll hotel and it's a whole. All but you know I didn't the president I gotta tell you see him yesterday. He was ex static about this he was giddy about this I think that there will be a lot of pressure coming from the boss to be two to ensure that this thing comes off. But their arm many ways this could go down before they actually sit down the same room where the same country together. Can you re enact exactly how it happened last night it the U stumbled across the president and the vice president colony there at the White House. Well it was right after bad that moment where he ducked his head in the briefing room without telling his Press Secretary by the way. Coming in the preview of Bristol are ready to others going to be an announcement seven people pay attention. And it was coming from South Korea and I got to the tail end of it didn't really get a sense of what actually happened so lied kind of the president laughed and I. Darted up to go to the press secretary's office and you've been here you guys all vanity take that turn right. To go up to the press secretary's office to left as the famous culminate and there are the president right outside the door to culminate with the vice president. And we had with a couple of other officials and he motioned me over and started tell me that South Korea was gonna happen announcement and I should be there. Hasn't I mean how where when I mean that it that it didn't insult. All and he told B ice is it about talks he said it's almost beyond talks he said. Cryptically. And and and he told me you better give me credit I hope you give me credit. But very thing and he's announced he's yeah yeah. I researched thing it at Martha you and I were talking about this earlier that did that there's kind of an immediate. Pot a lot of criticism of how could you do something of such a Willy Nilly fashion like this this is not how diplomacy works you have. Talks about talks you lay out so what's going to be dawn you have. You know officials work out a preliminary agreements and then eventually at the very end of that process the principal sit down. He's starting right off the bat here if it actually happens. You know president president backwards little. It backwards there but it's different end and as we talked about earlier to today John the other efforts have failed so you'll see. First of if they actually have toxin where they go from there. Martha what you heard from folks in South Korea or elsewhere in the world not reacting to South Koreans were part of this announcement yesterday of the skeptical about this it depends on let's I think this issue here on I mean certainly the hardliners think they're being too nice to Kim Jung and let's remember he is a murderous dictator. Horrible horrible human rights abuses and their course a lot of people who have relatives there aren't who have come down there themselves containing details when they're over there and others. Are thrilled. That that president moon has had this thaw in relations. With North Korea that obviously started just before it's like he's in the president's credit it's a big moment for parts it is a lot out there are paying attention you've got you. Are surprising moment will you pay more attention let you go get back to work Andre on world news tonight with lots more thank you Martha. Another big headline developing today at the White House feet. The storm of stormy continues. Tara this is this that new latest revelation is that Michael Cohen used letterhead and email address them. Connect to the Trump Organization right well this product set that's a pretty major deal because he's made it sound like this is all. Eyewitness right it's inching closer and closer to the press and what he knew about this payment because they've basically said. Michael Cullen just paid a 130000 dollars out of his own money for his body. And how much can you really. You know apple he. In that. Example on and what you see it check it and you see that that the letter had it for the memo sent on the Checketts from the truck organization. Scott make you wonder how much of the present not know about. But the retort that don't happen you very. We slugged up grow with us Johnny so there. I'm still here Rick absolutely I would I would. There would lead early. OK it's good to hear this stormy storm tell us about the white house on this the behaving very consistent in not answering a specific series of questions. Around the president's knowledge here as this gets closer as the pressure build on and we know we are. It seems like is likely be an interview with stormy Daniels he believes social media and photos that are out there might make you happen as soon as this weekend it sounds like this is gonna keep getting louder for awhile. It is in this story was out there for quite some time before it was actually. Even asked in a White House briefing. I first asked about it to deputy Press Secretary Raj Shaw. A couple of weeks ago after Cole and Michael Cohen had acknowledged making. The payments. And I got you know this is old news this is old news and and I I did point out that it actually was an old news that that now we haven't had an acknowledgment from the president's own lawyer he had made his payment. So will you will you asked the president about the only. Promise I extracted out of the deputy Press Secretary was that he would get back to me isn't directly got back to me at Rick doctor Roger working very hard. All but up but but the questions will continue to come in and in the White House wants to pretend. That this is an old story but but it's. I mean it it's not an old story were finding out more about what actually went down any 130000. Dollar payment. Just just before the election raises all kinds of questions and now. You know what we're finally getting here from stormy Daniels what was behind it apparently. Part of that story is intimidation. An effort to to keep her silent. All right John we're gonna let you get back to the beat but who under one condition if you run across the president or vice president again you gotta come back and tell us about it. Again I'll be back Alley you got that and and and really reckless Aaron. Ahead and look at this and they shouldn't apply this week on up giving you shameless plug hosting this week on on Sunday so we will all tune in live to watch that thing done all right all right we'll see you. Sattar let's store will clean up duty a because this was the week. Of stand on virtually cable players we Gary Collins resignation it was a week of a lot of stormy and late fees which. Socialist regime or deadline if there's some inaction to talk about on guns and it was also very big news that happened yesterday with steel tariff. Economy rattling type of news I think going against the advice of his own party. And it does seem connected to my mind to the staff dysfunction and henhouse inside that White House this came out that we did even just. We hours ago that is the right way to be looking at this I've been told from senior administration official that basically. Just cheapest staff Kelly has become so weekend from this quarter scandal really and that the feel the White House is that a lot of eight years Kelly. They thought that he had the backing Democrats and a 100% and once he lost backpacking. You could kind of walk all over him and then tried to think that it into the way that he's putting him to out and the way to he's allowed his allies to trash him. In the new flaky teen parent she and so basically. You want to banks and tracking your every want and also the process is you don't have Porter there. You're the sound secretary shelling in the documents. Making the day run away today coaster ride instead you pat freewheeling crediting enjoy the freewheeling sexual. He's got hundreds of employees now entire federal government to manage and clearly doing hands on time. I looked between last night after the president popped in the briefing room that that that sometimes the biggest leaker in the White House. President of the United States. Exactly and it when he told me that they were working on as some sort of announcement of a policy proposal and they cats at consciously. Not reveal some of the surprised he tells the president condemned didn't want him till we get health. Before it yet to thirty minute test and that finally got it out schedule and its press. Unveiling south that we gave me see more surprises like the tariffs like the North Korea announcement because the staffing issues that a big political weekend the presidents can be headed up the Pennsylvania tomorrow Western Pennsylvania great timing not coincidental timing around the steel tariffs very popular. That part of the state trying desperately to win this special election this is the eighth district that president of carried by twenty points up twenty points a little more than a year ago. And all of the the Republicans that I talked to are absolutely packed. That the Republican candidate is there is gonna lose the president's calculation Tara is that he's gonna get point if they lose anyway so might as well try to own it and try to win it it backfired and now about. I just love how presidents have dives first into it all of these controversies in two boards that he could potentially lose of course he's into one where either as the solid run more. But it's could be considered another referendum on the president and a reflection of what they're about to see in twenty teens so. You know I'm sure he'll join a victory lap in Pittsburgh but it but does that mean now want well a lot of it's the. And on Tuesday night and the election there honor land the Democrat running it against Mexico and as we said presidential will be there tomorrow to campaign we are going to be on the air. All night on Tuesday night live from that congressional district of Western Pennsylvania as part of our ET for eighteen coverage it is a big night we will be there are starting at 8 o'clock when the polls close. In Pennsylvania. That does it for any extremely busy news week Tara any closing thoughts for review on what we learned this week. Well I realize that terror acts while they were supposed to rattle the world economy president Chinatown something bigger than and that that is now big story is North Korea security. Perez. Stormy Daniels not brag I mean this this would have been months and months and months of cycles and yet it's been dictating things. Yeah I had collegial in my mind all through the week we didn't start the fire likes you know Sam number Gary Cohn Michael Cohen North Korea South Korea and then all the way through the fact that the tariffs and Korean announcement. Ends up being the hit the beer thinks that it is it a classic example to my mind so that we see over and over again from the president. He operates in chaos and went all of these things are popping sometimes he is at its most comfortable that is when he feels more comfortable to throw something out there mix things up and you could tell. The president is enjoying this moment despite all of these things that's why. Because he feels like he's in control. And never went off without catching up no and it just amazing to see how long is it sustainable for him to happy leaking cheaper stock we saw that. From his last rites penis if Kelly come just like writes this is gonna come again and try to get. A strong man to try to control or is he just gonna say you know what. I don't staff. All right eight at busy Friday here in the briefing room thank you for joining us download the ABC news efforts are Paul Mary. I'm Rick Klein catch us next week right here on the briefing room.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.