Transcript for Trump to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin

But let's talk about wooten now a lot of people have been speculating about because obvious that we have no idea what's going to happen but it is. He first face to face meeting. Between president trump and president Putin's and the Russians aren't released very deep health agenda what they wanna talk about they want to talk about Syria or talk about the sanctions. They want to talk about nuclear arms control. What do we know that the US wants. From this me. Well we we also know that the Russians are worried about the closing of two compounds that happened late in the O Obama. In the in the Obama administration on the way out the door seen as a retaliatory move. About the is injury in return for the meddling in the election. I think from the American side you have the immediate crisis crises now Syria North Korea you're looking for Russian involvement Russian pressure in the case of Syria in particular. Anyways the kind of off upped the ante there I think in terms of the terms of sanctions you have them split between this White House and congress frankly. And more of an explanation to lift sanctions on the other direction on Russia in in in the congress even among Republicans. I think the big question that people want answered right now is whether the United States plans to. Bring up meddling in the election this is of course the big story this story that dot as threaten to consume the entire trump presidency. People at top ranking intelligence officials across the agencies said the Russians did it. And they're gonna try to do it again in the mid terms they try to during in the presidential election will president trump even bring it up we we heard. On the plane ride over Sarah Huckabee Sanders a deputy white house Press Secretary. Declined to answer the question as to whether this should be brought up under what what normal circumstances under a different president. You know this would be top on the agenda this is a serious. Allegation with series evidence. Collect about intelligence agencies. About Russian involvement in inn in trying to meddle in the election. Try to hack the election trying to influence voter opinion in the election trying to lay a hand of American democracy. President Charles the more skeptical than almost any other elected official in the eighth in the nation. About that it's hard to see him seen as a big priority but they'll be a lot of pressure on him to Wear it out especially given the FBI probe the congressional probes. And all the extraneous pieces that the tie back to Russia. And Rick were seeing now president trump and First Lady Lonnie trunk descending the stairs from Air Force One arriving there in Warsaw Poland. I got to ask you though about that topic because this is something people have been asking of the White House for for several days now since the meeting it's been confirmed will. The president bring up. Election meddling we have president who Newton. You gotta take that back and look at this you know there are ongoing investigations. There's consensus within the intelligence community. Can he afford to not bring it up that he faced blow back when he arrives back in the states if it doesn't get addressed in some way. No no question he will face while back if he doesn't bring it up at it is a party official white White House readout. And we know that the President Putin has flatly denied it and this is what makes it tricky for the president truck to bring it up is because he is questioned very evidence. That would be presented in this way. Potency is enjoying all this and join the attention and laughing about it with his cabinet ministers and in media availability. He and it seems to have accomplished exactly what the Russians want it to have accomplished. But he'll say look this is just some kind of a rumor that's out there intriguingly he likes to use the term be news to discuss this which of course is something that president trump. Likes to do as well so whether these two leaders. Bond over their their shared hatred of fake news adds another wrinkles all of this I have a hard time imagining president dropped one hard at Vladimir Putin. On the issue of meddling in the election. Because of the fake news aspect in the way that he's played up in addition to that of the way that he is actively undermined the publicly available evidence on this he is said. If he doesn't necessarily buy it it's hard to imagine him bringing back kind of evidence to to president vote.

