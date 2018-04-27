-
Now Playing: Merkel to visit White House today
-
Now Playing: Trump, Merkel discuss North Korea, Iran, NATO and more
-
Now Playing: Trump says he has a range of candidates to lead VA
-
Now Playing: President Trump heralds North Korea-South Korea meeting
-
Now Playing: Speaker Ryan forces House chaplain to resign, Dems say tied to tax law prayer
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts the Justice Department in televised phone interview
-
Now Playing: HUD secretary proposes rent increases for low-income Americans
-
Now Playing: Senate confirms Mike Pompeo as 70th secretary of state
-
Now Playing: Members' support of Pruitt falls along party lines
-
Now Playing: Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen pleads the fifth
-
Now Playing: Trump's Veteran Affairs pick withdraws nomination
-
Now Playing: Giuliani: Mueller won't find a 'stitch of evidence' Trump colluded with Russians
-
Now Playing: Trump Veteran Affairs nominee faces more allegations
-
Now Playing: Trump attorney to plead 5th in Stormy Daniels lawsuit
-
Now Playing: New allegations facing VA nominee Ronny Jackson
-
Now Playing: Attorney general won't say if he's discussed Cohen pardon with Trump
-
Now Playing: White House fights federal judge's ruling that DACA protections must continue
-
Now Playing: Senate delays hearings for VA pick Dr. Ronny Jackson
-
Now Playing: White House defending VA secretary pick as senators review allegations against him
-
Now Playing: Son of US detainee in North Korea stays hopeful amid anticipation of Trump-Kim talk