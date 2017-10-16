Transcript for Trump says he 'met with the president of the Virgin Islands'

The current administration is still getting slammed for the way it's handling Puerto Rico not to mention other territories like the Virgin Islands. You know who didn't do much to help matters when he said this. Take a look. I went to Puerto Rico and met with the president of the virgin Islands. She are people that are incredible people. They suffered gravely. Well it didn't take long for people to remind him that he is the president of the virgin Islands. You know what, whoopi, I think he thinks the virgin Islands is filled with virgins. What is shocking to me maybe people didn't understand that Puerto Rico was a U.S. Territory and Puerto ricans are the American vit sins. But the Virgin Islands has U.S. In it. The U.S. Virgin Islands. How could you not know? We learned about nam by I can't. I kind of credit someone near her give him a few notes before he hits the stage. You're the president. Just give him the basics so he can focus on everything else. Isn't that so scary? What's really scary is you haven't heard anything about what's going on in the virgin Islands. Yeah. I find the fact that no one is reporting anything or talking about it. You know, you go and meet somebody in the middle of the ocean on a ship, I find that bizarre. I think it's actually -- I think it's scary Puerto ricans don't have electricity or water. They haven't gotten anything. The U.S. V.I. Yes. What fascinates me about the trump administration they're complete lack of control of the narrative. A lot of these wounds are really self in flighted, the tweets the gaffs. I think had they a better communication'team, a lot of these jokes wouldn't be happening as much. Their look of -- I wouldn't say understanding. There's also a genius to it because the supporters don't care. You never heard one stupid remark from Obama for eight years. This guy every day there's some stupid remark. We'll be right back.

