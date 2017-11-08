Trump says he's considering military response in Venezuela

President Trump told reporters today that he's 'not going to rule out' a military option against Venezuela in response to President Nicolas Maduro, whom the Trump administration has described as a 'dictator.'
0:55 | 08/11/17

Transcript for Trump says he's considering military response in Venezuela

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

