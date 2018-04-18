Transcript for Trump says Mueller, Rosenstein 'still here' despite reports they'll be fired

On the Muller probe have you concluded that it's not worth the political fallout to remove either special counsel Mahler. Or deputy attorney general Rosa asking Jennifer I can say is that there was no collusion. And that's been so found as you know by the House Intelligence Committee is no collusion. There was no collusion with Russia other than by the Democrats. Or as I call them the obstructionist because they truly are obstructionists so. We are. Giving tremendous amounts of paper. This was a really a hoax created largely by the Democrats as a way of softening the blow of a loss which is a loss that frankly they shouldn't have had from the standpoint that it's. Very easy for them to have a tremendous advantage in the Electoral College. And this is what it is and this is where it came from. You look at the kind of money that was paid probably some went to Russian you look at Podesta having a company in Russia. Where nothing happened and people don't talk about it you look at the fact that there server the DNC server. Was never gotten by the FBI why did the FBI taken the FBI takes what they want. They go in they wouldn't get the server. This is a hoax as far as the investigation nobody has ever been. More transparent. Than I have instructed our lawyers be totally transparent. I believe we've given them one point four million pages. Of documents if you can believe this. And haven't used. That I know of or for the most part. Presidential powers are privilege. So we are. Hopefully coming to the end. It it is a bad thing for our country very very bad thing for a country. But there has been no collision they won't find any collision it doesn't exist. As far as the two gentlemen you tell me about. They've been saying I'm going to get rid of them for the last three months. Four months five months and there's still here. So we want to get the investigation over with done when it put it behind us. And we have to get back to business with negotiating with this gentleman and money of others but this gentleman is a very tough negotiator. And we have to focus on that.

