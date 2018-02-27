Transcript for Trump names new advisory chairman, vows to make HBCUs 'a major priority'

Today am honored to announce that Johnny Taylor junior. Well known to a lot of us great guy. Will serve as our new chairman and chairman of the president's board of advisors. On historically black colleges and universities. Johnny is the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management which serves to connect to students. At these institutions with the jobs of tomorrow he also recently served as president. Of the Thurgood Marshall college fund. I know he will advance the cause of HPC user major priority of our administration.

