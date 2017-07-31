Transcript for Trump names new chief of staff: Reince Priebus is out, Gen. John Kelly in

I'm telling you dad and mattered then matter what we do on Friday's it happens. Every damn Friday like clock work. At precisely. 11:59. Am. Just as this show is going off the air. The White House jocks mom to. OK yeah. Everybody has a whale let's talk about it all week and self. Beyond cheapest asked frame is he's out Homeland Security head John and Kelly is it. In the four star general so maybe you can rain all this. Stuffit I mean that's the whole apartment gas. Even starting to question whether the rumors were true about ranks and everyone else because they thought. They're just beaten us more lives to distract his and in that comes out I think. You know what to believe anymore now it's all the infighting in Nantucket like Saturday night. Friday he loves his. He's always to he's talking violence all the time he likes people Fridays at he's ticked off that. Pre this because he didn't fight with the boots all that we're going on how do you like like like I clutch audition leaving out did have a wrestling match that was some exit when it comes to what actual fighting like a war against bombs bars and I don't even happy. He loves the piloted. It's it's so chaotic. At the White House now had and I wonder if if Kelly can really. Rain every when it can anyone that knows folks that are in the military and perhaps served they tend to be. Very rules oriented that kind of ridges but the president is not that person he's not rule oriented issues and so don't you think it was either comical adding their. General a general can tell there are the guys under him what to tip the president is actually above the fact that now is the prop. It's funny I talk to suntrust supporters over the weekend because there was espionage saying you know can Kelly who waited an amnesty and bring order to cast a lot of time supporters said. I don't want you brains and I elected me I I elected this guy to go in there and shake up the system I don't want business as usual I like that he's not politically correct I. I didn't think he's not there where it takes you know what they see getting done what they see an impediment being the people who are resistant to the change that he has broadened and you have to I do understand them and I still love contusion as well I need to feel that cook stay well they feel that politics the people I spoke to -- the politics as usual on her really long time and they didn't feel represented in that he has someone in there that is willing to upset people. And a lot of them feel pretty good about gotten this I don't want him rained and I wanted to get out he does courts. Chaos in the household without cleaning my house yeah so what does the growing lineup is getting. Held this position and Rudy for president said. He offered some advice you can focus on the cheek or you can focus on the eight staff. Those who have focused on the outs staff have done pretty well yeah but he's doing this under present bit like the people that focus on the cheek. So I don't know how that and how people will report directly to the president likes caribou she reports directly to the president I doubt the bond and Jared their report to Kelly they're gonna report directly to the president if so when you have all over you like to the ward. House yeah but when you. Lines of communication to the president not being funneled through Kelly I think that makes him ineffective. Art alliance and the president only lines on a press that now nobody has alliances the president has said people who tweaked. God that's the only doubt rat line the rocks cabinet you know the ones that don't are the ones and is listening to.

