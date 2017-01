Transcript for Trump to Nominate David Shulkin for Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Speaking to veterans. I have pointed today. The head secretary. Of the veterans administration David shell can. And we'll do a news release and a little while tell you about David he's fantastic. He's fantastic you will do. A truly the great job one of the commitments I made is that we're gonna straighten out. The whole situation for our veterans our veterans have been treated horribly there waiting in line for 151617. Days. Cases where they go in and they have. A minor. Early stage form of cancer and they can't see a doctor by the time they get to the doctor that terminal. Tuck it happened so I can happen. So David is going to do a fantastic job we're going to be talking to a few people also to help David. And we have some of the great hospitals of the world going to align themselves with us on the veterans administration. Like the Cleveland clinic. Like the Mayo Clinic. Few more that we have and we're gonna set up a a group these suit hospitals that have been the top of the line the absolute. Top of the line and they're going to get together with there. A great doctors doctor Toby Cosgrove as you know from the Cleveland clinic has been very involved. Ike Perlmutter has been very very involved one of the great men of business. And we're gonna straighten out. The VA for our veterans have been promising that for a long time. And something I feel very very strongly so you'll get the information on. David and I think you'll be very impressed with the job he does we looked long and hard we interviewed. At least a hundred people. Some good some not so good. But we had a lot of talent and we think this election will be something that will with time. With time. Straightened out and straightened out for good. Because our veterans have been treated very unfairly okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.