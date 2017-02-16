Trump nominates Alexander Acosta as labor secretary

More
President Donald Trump has nominated Alexander Acosta as his labor secretary.
0:50 | 02/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump nominates Alexander Acosta as labor secretary
I just wanted to begin by. Mentioning that. He nominee for secretary of the department. Of labor. Will be missed at Alex. Acosta. He has a law degree from Harvard Law School it's great student. Former clerk for justice Samuel Alito. And he has had a tremendous career. He's a member and has been a member of the National Labor Relations Board. And has been through the senate can confirmation. Three times confirmed. It very very well. And so Alex. I've wished him. The best we just spoke and he's going to be I think you'll be a tremendous. Secretary of labor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45539767,"title":"Trump nominates Alexander Acosta as labor secretary","duration":"0:50","description":"President Donald Trump has nominated Alexander Acosta as his labor secretary.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-nominates-alexander-acosta-labor-secretary-45539767","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.