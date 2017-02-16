Transcript for Trump nominates Alexander Acosta as labor secretary

I just wanted to begin by. Mentioning that. He nominee for secretary of the department. Of labor. Will be missed at Alex. Acosta. He has a law degree from Harvard Law School it's great student. Former clerk for justice Samuel Alito. And he has had a tremendous career. He's a member and has been a member of the National Labor Relations Board. And has been through the senate can confirmation. Three times confirmed. It very very well. And so Alex. I've wished him. The best we just spoke and he's going to be I think you'll be a tremendous. Secretary of labor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.