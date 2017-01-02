Transcript for Trump Nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court

We should get educated on some other things happening in the world because there's a lot to cover I believe that we have the one and only. Terry Moran has this true under the laws. I can confirm we do have Syria and Iran hysteria live not only do we have Taylor and watch that's ready wait for it we also have. Rick Klein AY. And let's open it up the lot to talk about here jump it whenever you feel so moved but let's start with the Supreme Court. Nominee. Last night we learned who was going to be Terry. What do you don't give birth and Rick read it to kick in whenever you want that what we know about mr. corsets and end the opposition already to his name at the next. Supreme Court well out of first on the plus side this is got to be counted as a promise kept for Donald Trump. Oh Gore's pitch is an all star if you're Republican if you're conservative and cares about the can Supreme Court. And who tons of them do obviously most Republican conservative voters. Supreme Court a huge issue this is a home run for it. This is a guy who self consciously modeled his career. In judging after. Justice Scalia he wants to be Canada next justice who in some ways many rights very well but. More about the way Justice Scalia adjudged the law that strict adherence to the actual wards of the law or the constitution and its original meaning. And so if your if you're on that side of the equation you love this and beyond that. It meg Donald Trump look presidential. Look if you gotta have opposition yes are there going to be you're gonna get dehumanize but we find out things that Americans don't like yet but you know what. Those are normal problems for president have. He's not having acting assistant at thirty generals active there goes resigning he got that the people at the airport is that in the Security Council. It's very normal. Process and just by virtue of that fact that he stood up in the east room. He nominated someone who his supporters odd dual war. And did it's smoothly without any it's a big Dave residents. Rick Klein what will we hear from those who oppose this nomination. Well there's a couple of factors going on first Terri is exactly right this was probably Donald loves best day as president and and you may look vaccine was his best day as a candidate. When he decided to essentially outsourced the Supreme Court to other people experts on the subject he went along with that list that puts him in a very strong position. But now the opposition on the other side and that's what you have a couple of different factors first. On the merits people are going to talk about his his his judicial opinion as judicial philosophy his admiration for Justice Scalia that as a polarizing thing. It it up itself. His support for decisions that that would potentially take away women's reproductive rights Roe vs. Wade potentially being overturned a vote in that direction you know this doesn't change the balance the court. You'll hear a lot about that. But I'm also the broader political climate which is that to say that Democrats right now are hop and angry. They are fired up. And they don't know where to go quite yet but they do know that last Friday that order came through and that they saw the chaos afterward and they want to know specifically from these nominees. How would you rule on issues of executive power how would you rule specifically on the Muslim on the Muslim limitations that that went in for these these seven countries of majority Muslim populations that travel ban. These are things that are going to come up and they're very very hard. For an nominee any nominee to answer. And Donald Trump's response today is that if there's any obstruction go nuclear which means change the senate rules get rid of the filibuster and approved. Judge courses with as few as 5050 votes in the United States senate. That would be a major change how business is done it would color the rest of the term but Democrats now does have to figure out how much of a fight they wanna get into. Terry you know a much about business as anyone else every do you feel free to jump into the culture of the place right now republic is. Are outraged right they're outraged at the Democrats are acting the way that they are in not only. I think that they will oppose this Supreme Court nominee but also in the wake of the other nomination votes have been going for cabinet picks so. Do they really have moral high ground to stand on here. And nobody's got moral but. On this issue but that obstructing each others nominated for three or four presidents I think get rid of them. Thomas was confirmed. 48 they haven't needed sixty votes to confirm a Supreme Court justice all the time. I think Rehnquist was was confirmed with just over sixty votes so why. I mean really event that it does nothing about you need sixty votes Michael go nuclear and just be honest. You want to block the other president's nominee that's what they've done for generations I hope Rick is right. I hope they have eight. Rawlings substance. It confirmation hearing where they grill them about real issues and really answers and he fights is court this what I believe about immigration and refugees. This is what I believe about abortion had a chance that happen. Because they are trained. In this. Diabolical. Way not. There were two or three days straight I've covered a lot of soul actually fit it. I covered the Robert Bork nomination back in 1987. I don't wanna I don't think that we knew what I hear it well I don't matter back again. I but I was a cub reporter that it was an education. Robert Bork who was a towering figure of conservative. Jurisprudence laws well as interpreted from conservative way. Is that go in there I've written so much I've spoken so much. Everybody knows what I stand for I'm gonna go there and slug it out and it was fascinating to watch it was quite. Captivating and a your head in the way and he laughs. Analysts was for every single nominee both Democrat and Republican presidents from and I don't say any thoughts and so I wished it all just beyond us. They're all hypocrites if you snapping hypocrite want to be honest say we're gonna blow up the filibuster give your best shot. And economic questions and he. I love that the writing that down we import. I can't. Excellent stuff and it's good laugh and that wreck what happens when health care should read be prepared to take away from what will happen. Well on Terry's point I don't know how to senators look themselves in the mirror with some of these talking points they literally just shift over what they say depending on whether that the majority of the minority but it trying to confirm or obstruct the nominee so it Terry's right know what has clean hands in this. But there are some interest thing substantive things happening. Even in the United States and it Terry's right we're not gonna get that with the Supreme Court nominee that's not how it works. But don't look now but there is a trump nominee in trouble and it's because of what she said at the confirmation hearings Betsy the boss who is the choice for Donald Trump to lead the Education Department. Shockingly. Mishandled a whole bunch of questions seem not to know the basis of education policy she's also been a fierce advocate of charter schools as call public schools a dead end and she is paying a price. Two Republican senators. Susan Collins from Maine Lisa Murkowski from Alaska both relatively rural states that have large populations that aren't serviced by charter schools. They pronounce themselves officially concerned about his nomination they will vote no. Now let's look that this a map here there are 52 Republicans and others. Lose two of them. You're at 5050. Jeff Sessions who's in line to become attorney general any day now would make it 49 depending on the timing here they could lose if it's a tie vote. You always have Mike Pence as the vice president it did break that tie but there's no margin for error right now and it could be. That a heralded picked to lead the Education Department goes down and it's because of the things she said. And also an influx an avalanche of public letters and emails and in statements of of opposition to her that has at a real impact on voting senators. But that's the way it's supposed to beat right let me kudos to a Tibetan Abbas for going up there aren't speaking to her heart undermined and owning her. Her ideology. And that senators get a chance to hear and and as you point out there's. From from states which would be adversely impact that they believe by the way she approaches education. They're gonna vote against it should work I mean now in most these hearings for supreme court for that cabinet nominees got. People who are well trained in the black arts and message manipulation. Massaging and basically not saying any. And they get through and then they then then they get it office or under the court's. And and they do what they want I mean I remember during Clarence Thomas's hearings before the Anita Hill thing. Happened a course Thomas said he had never given much thought to rovers is way. Sorry but it overall I think about it there are a line at school or wreck. Are there any other Republican senators who might wobble over the the other side and prevent this nomination from happening about the cost. Yeah there there are few and in the rural states in particular are the ones that are hearing the most of it right now. And in all the Democrats are opposed this could actually go down the history of this as benign I think territory this is an example the system. Working history has been that someone gets removed from consideration more often and actually getting rejected so it may go back on the trump administration. But this at the podium a few minutes ago Sean Spicer the white house Press Secretary said he's convinced. That Betsy to us will be the next education secretary and you're heard from the president's comments earlier today on judges. This is not a guy that is inclined to say you know what I guess we're gonna get beat on this so let's back off he's went up fight fight fight I am curious. Does he call out Susan Collins a Lisa Murkowski on Twitter or elsewhere. As now obstructing his agenda certainly that would be the norm that would be what you'd expect from him from any political point he's seen. Of either party but this is going to be a first big test the Donald Trump for the first time he may not get what he wants out of congress and it's gonna get put right back on. I hear yes I think I don't think about seven throw a question to direct. I'm Sean Spicer war all getting to know shots but again nice a lot of but he he does come and you know fists up ready ready for a fight and he does. Have that what is becoming the trump administration already earnings massive and it is unbelievably. Successful. That is incredible 100%. She's gonna get confirmed. And I wonder. Rick can he sustain that first that that sense that absolutely 100%. But did not gonna get confirmed as you just point of that. What she's on tonight's right now what that what if she does what happens to. Sean Spicer and can't administration. Right across the board keep up this tropea and let's make this the way the man made billion dollars in some ways or ten depending on your belief. Of say everything. It's incredibly magnificently. Unbelievably massively great. In history that it would keep that up. Alternative facts with a phrase that we heard as the couple days. It's it is administration from Kellyanne Conway the senior advisor added there is an alternative universe at times. That we've already heard from them they've talked about how the initial roll out of that travel ban that went into effect Friday night was an example of the government working. And it was perfection from their telling all of it and now of course we saw the scene. And that's not what anyone thought five year old being separated from family for hours at and that's novel is expected more than a hundred people detained at an airport those those protests we have Border Patrol agents didn't know what the law was. Of course it didn't go well but you're not gonna hear that concession and I think. As soon as you hear Sean Spicer from the podium saying you know what. We kind of miss handle that we're sorry about it he loses his job. Because he serves of the pleasure of the president and that's how the president talks are so the president thinks and that's we saw throughout the campaign he never apologize he never looked back it was always looking forward. Got back in this universe and the world of a real facts we're gonna go with birth Beckett got the president's trying to put together a cabinet trying to get everyone through the nomination process these. Could did not be the one that they choose to make an example out because that's the whole slate of people awaiting that confirmation about. Yeah I mean the boss is the one right now that has that did the biggest obstacles because you have these two Republican senators. There are others that Democrats would prefer to make an example of but they don't have the votes if he's needed to make a lot of noise about it and they're gonna make noise as they are right now. On Jeff Sessions nomination the fact that they don't know where the attorney general stands on something that the acting attorney general just got fired over a couple of days ago he's going to be confirmed despite the fact that there's no actual public statement on this very controversial thing that's gonna come right to his office immediately. In this travel plan. So there can make noise or they want but it lets you pick off actual votes it doesn't matter right now Betsy Abbas is the only nomination trouble. Our primary state if it does seem like to trap administration president trump and a spokesman have a point here look Donald Trump. Is the president of the United States he's the Chief Executive Officer of our government is the responsible officer. For the operation of all these departments and agencies. By tradition and it is a wise tradition president get the cabinet for the most part and less. So there's find that you know someone. Is so extreme they can consent advise and consent. That to that nomination and certainly invested Abbas in the previous administrations. That there have been nominees that have. Fallen file this but we've got coming out there which is really. Democrats so angry as Republicans so opposed to that of President Obama. That they'll that they'll destroy these traditions and norms which helped the government work properly. Donald Trump has a big job look you took the oath of office and he's got to keep the government running he needs. His people in place that's that's the way the American system works and if ever nominee has alienated senators has taken positions that senators reject that's one thing that's what's happening and that the devices examination. But if another is just being slow walk. Despite the president or to satisfy an angry base. I'm not sure that helps American citizen after that that that that's really the way it should work. Pick out a little bit in days we had before the press conference it was a reaction. From the general Flint the president's national security advisor to sir recent ballistic missile tests from Iran to brick we talked about this before about the news coming at them and how they handle it but there are some strong words there. From general Flynt thing that Iran has now been put. On notice. Is that the reaction we expect from them that's sort of in line with the trump be intoned the first time they've had to react to something like that coming at them. I don't know what it means that I and I think there's a lot of questions about what it means to be put on notice is that ought be drawing a line there use is that an explicit warning if you do anything more or they're going to be repercussions. Is this the equivalent of a timeout I don't think we know any of those things right now. I think the world is adjusting to this tone you never had a president. And an aids and advisors is speaking out quite this way he has shown no respect for that the normal diplomatic niceties of communication. And these things can be interpreted misinterpreted I think much of the world is is on managed looking to see how trump response of things like this and to my mindedly senators and Terry stay I didn't see a lot of clarity it out of general Flynn today. Knight's brother they're gonna get a briefing later were host or whether I'll spell out the -- Security Council spot. Exactly what that means but do you think your first it is a very serious issue Iran. Signed the nuclear deal reluctantly. It's a gamble for them it's a gamble for the United States obviously the president truck and general Flynn. I hate. This deal. But and under right now they've decided to hold Iran's feet to the fire in abiding by it and while this action. The ballistic missile and the support fired and the support of other smoothies in Yemen. Are not related directly to the nuclear deal they are part and parcel what Iran is now doing. They are say okay we we signed this nuclear deal which for some of the hardliners as a humiliation. Because they didn't give up 98%. Of their missile material. So they they really can't make a bomb. A very quickly as they had the opportunity to do before. But instead they're making. They're pressing their there advantage everywhere else they are trying their best. To demonstrate that they are not being count that they are projecting power. Up across the Persian gulf. Into Saudi Arabia's backyard into Syria and Lebanon they are. A very very aggressive power in that region. And any American administration. Would answer Iran in this moment. That trump administration has a particular stock looks like it's gonna she and forward and say you know you are on notice what that means we have to find out. That said. You know general Flynn. Has a certain demeanor. Which you know may help to reassure may it may help. To intimidate or or may be a little too hot. He may not want a month you may want to reserve when you put him on camera that you can he comes off. Hot for shall it. And he left that podium pretty hot too he said around that Iran was put on notice many laughs and there were no follow up questions. For Press Secretary Spicer they want to Skype questioned so. I ask either one of you aside from what does that mean what questions did you happen do you still have. Regarding Iran being put on notice and and what comes next. Well for sure this that this is a huge quite this is that this is a question are we ready to start another shooting war in in. In the Middle East one of the reasons that President Obama pursued. A nuclear deal solely. Energetic so hard from so such an early point in his administration if he did not want to see another war. In the Middle East at the United States would get dragged into look. You know before that deal was signed Israel had made arrangements with Azerbaijan and with Saudi Arabia. To allow them to fly over and to use there there territory for refueling so they could at. Iran. They were right on the edge we were getting briefings. Reporters were getting briefings. From American and Israeli officials about how that war would begin that's how close we were. All right so it is a hugely consequential thing how do you confront Iran acknowledged aggression that part of the world. Without getting the United States into another war. President Obama thought what you do is you take the nuclear option off the table which they which they've done so that Israel won't launch Willy Nilly. And then you count on the fact that if you re integrate Iran back in the world economy. You can't use a credit car in a run you can't download and in Iran before the nuclear deal with side because the sanctions prevented these basic 21 century twentieth century things from happening. Obama's gamble was if we integrate them into the world economy they won't back slide because that they want to lose all I mean that. Iran has demonstrated that we can push back and it is a really hard problem for any president.

