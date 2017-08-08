Transcript for Trump says North Korea will be met by 'fire, fury' if threats continue

North Korea. Best not make getting what the rest of the United States. They will be met. With fire and fury. Like the world has never seen. He has been very breath. Beyond a normal state. And as I said they won't be met with fire fury and frankly power. The likes of which this world has never see before.

