Transcript for Trump Offers Prayer for Schwarzenegger, 'Apprentice' Ratings

Mark Burnett. For the wonderful introduction so true. So true. Sit to the agent camps. The only thing wrong I actually get on the foreign fighter myself. She you'd want to do it it'll never work it'll never ever work you don't wanna do us atlases. But I really fired him after became the number one show it became so successful. And he wanted to commission and he didn't want it is that's what I really said. But we had tremendous success on the apprentice and when I ran for president. I had to leave the show that's when I knew for sure I was doing it. And they hired a big big movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place. And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down there to oops it's been a total disaster. And mark will never ever. Bet against trump again. And I wanted to just pray for Ronald if we can for those rated Soka.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.