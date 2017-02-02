Trump Offers Prayer for Schwarzenegger, 'Apprentice' Ratings

More
"I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings," President Donald Trump said during the National Prayer Breakfast.
1:01 | 02/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump Offers Prayer for Schwarzenegger, 'Apprentice' Ratings
Mark Burnett. For the wonderful introduction so true. So true. Sit to the agent camps. The only thing wrong I actually get on the foreign fighter myself. She you'd want to do it it'll never work it'll never ever work you don't wanna do us atlases. But I really fired him after became the number one show it became so successful. And he wanted to commission and he didn't want it is that's what I really said. But we had tremendous success on the apprentice and when I ran for president. I had to leave the show that's when I knew for sure I was doing it. And they hired a big big movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place. And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down there to oops it's been a total disaster. And mark will never ever. Bet against trump again. And I wanted to just pray for Ronald if we can for those rated Soka.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45218585,"title":"Trump Offers Prayer for Schwarzenegger, 'Apprentice' Ratings","duration":"1:01","description":"\"I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings,\" President Donald Trump said during the National Prayer Breakfast.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-offers-prayer-schwarzenegger-apprentice-ratings-45218585","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.