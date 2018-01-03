-
Now Playing: Steve Bannon out at White House
-
Now Playing: Sean Spicer: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: Scaramucci targets Priebus, Bannon in expletive-ridden call with reporter
-
Now Playing: Hope Hicks to resign as White House communications director
-
Now Playing: Trump serious about gun control?
-
Now Playing: Rep. Adam Schiff talks Hope Hick's resignation, Russia probes
-
Now Playing: Rep. Adam Schiff on whether there's tangible proof of Russia collusion
-
Now Playing: Rubio outlines gun violence plans
-
Now Playing: Sanders fields questions on Kushner, Sessions amid White House staff turmoil
-
Now Playing: Top Democrat complains about Hope Hicks' evasiveness during Russia interview
-
Now Playing: Trump imposing tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
-
Now Playing: White House chief of staff jokes his job is a punishment from God
-
Now Playing: Trump officials who have left the White House
-
Now Playing: Attorney general fires back at Trump tweet
-
Now Playing: Trump embraces call for background checks for gun purchases
-
Now Playing: In rare move, Sessions pushes back on Trump attack
-
Now Playing: White House communications director Hope Hicks to resign: Sources
-
Now Playing: Trump calls for raising minimum age to buy all guns to 21
-
Now Playing: Trump vows executive actions to ban bump stocks
-
Now Playing: Cindy McCain gives update on John McCain's health, responds to Trump's CPAC comments