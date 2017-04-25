Trump opens the door to delaying funding of border wall

President Trump said his administration could get the funding in September.
0:36 | 04/25/17

Transcript for Trump opens the door to delaying funding of border wall
And there's a new developments overnight about that looming government shutdown president trump has reportedly no longer insisting that a down payment for his border wall will be included. In the spending plan no official word from the White House yet. But conservative reporters who met with the president last night say. He is now willing to wait until September to seek funding. And today about the trumpets the world stage for the first time as a White House advisor the first daughter will be in Berlin on B direct invitation of Chancellor Angela Merkel who. My remember had a rocky first visit to the White House trump will attend the W twenty summit and then we'll have dinner tonight with my.

