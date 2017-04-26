Trump opens the door to delaying funding for border wall More "The View" co-hosts discuss how the U.S.- Mexico border wall can get funding. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Trump opens the door to delaying funding for border wall This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: The Inauguration of President Donald Trump In A Minute

Now Playing: Trump opens the door to delaying funding for border wall

Now Playing: Trump slams 'massive federal land grab' and calls for review of national monuments

Now Playing: Trump's first 100 days promise tracker: Terror and national security

Now Playing: Michael Flynn under fire for failure to disclose Russia payments

Now Playing: Trump expected to call for major cuts in tax blueprint

Now Playing: White House to unveil tax reform blueprint

Now Playing: Judge rules Trump cannot punish sanctuary cities by withholding funds

Now Playing: White House set to unveil tax reform blueprint

Now Playing: House Oversight Committee says former NSA chief Michael Flynn may have broken the law

Now Playing: Ivanka Trump makes her first official trip overseas

Now Playing: Donald Trump appears to back away from his campaign promise to build a US-Mexico border wall

Now Playing: Get to know Melania Trump

Now Playing: Federal judge rules Trump cannot punish sanctuary cities by withholding funds

Now Playing: Rep. Tom Reed on President Trump's first 100 days

Now Playing: Protest against Ivanka Trump at Women's Economic Summit in Berlin

Now Playing: Highlights from President Trump's speech at Days of Remembrance ceremony

Now Playing: Trump picks fight with Canada over dairy products and trade

Now Playing: President Trump boasts about drawing the highest ratings since 9/11

Now Playing: Gov. John Kasich on President Trump's first 100 days, who's to blame for division in America Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47032861,"title":"Trump opens the door to delaying funding for border wall","duration":"3:16","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss how the U.S.- Mexico border wall can get funding.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-opens-door-delaying-funding-border-wall-47032861","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}