-
Now Playing: Trump lawyer says he used funds from home equity line to pay off porn star
-
Now Playing: White House suggests additional preconditions to US-North Korea meeting
-
Now Playing: Trump won't meet Kim Jong Un without 'concrete steps'
-
Now Playing: The evolving rhetoric between Trump and Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: Trump pardons Navy man who shot illegal sub photos
-
Now Playing: Trump won't meet with Kim Jong Un without 'concrete actions' by North Korea: WH
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un on denuclearization
-
Now Playing: Trump's response to North Korea and latest on trade wars
-
Now Playing: Interior to spend $139,000 on new doors
-
Now Playing: Former Trump aide expected to face grand jury
-
Now Playing: Trump signs new tax on steel and aluminum imports despite critics
-
Now Playing: Trump asked former chief of staff about special counsel team: Sources
-
Now Playing: Trump agrees to meet with Kim Jong Un by May
-
Now Playing: Major announcement coming from South Korea on North Korea: Trump
-
Now Playing: President Trump signs tariff proclamations amid pushback
-
Now Playing: Trump defies critics, makes steel and aluminum tariffs official
-
Now Playing: Trump stands his ground on tariffs despite GOP pushback
-
Now Playing: Nashville mayor affair: Double standard?
-
Now Playing: White House says Stormy Daniels case won in arbitration: What's next for Daniels?
-
Now Playing: Trump ribs Gary Cohn as a 'globalist'