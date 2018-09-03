Trump pardons Navy man who shot illegal sub photos

Kristian Saucier pleaded guilty last year for taking the photos inside the USS Alexandria in 2009.
03/09/18

Transcript for Trump pardons Navy man who shot illegal sub photos
In other news today the president has pardoned Christian saucy and and navy submariner. Mistress RCA was 22 years old at the time of his offenses and has served out his twelve month cents he has been recognized by his fellow. Service members for his dedication skill and patriotic spirit. While serving he regularly men toward younger sailors and served as an instructor for new recruits. The sentencing judge found that mr. Tsotsi a's offense stands in contrast. Is commendable military service. The president is appreciative of mr. -- a service to the country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

