Trump says Paris Agreement will make only 'tiny' difference in global temps

The president announced today that the U.S. would exit the Paris Climate Agreement.
0:29 | 06/01/17

Comments
Transcript for Trump says Paris Agreement will make only 'tiny' difference in global temps
Even if the Paris agreement were implemented in fall. With total compliance from all nations. It is estimated it would only produce eight to a tense. Of one degree thick of that. This much. Celsius reduction. In global temperature. By the year 2180. Tiny amount.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

