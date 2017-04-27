-
Now Playing: Is Trump holding to campaign promise to 'speak the truth'?
-
Now Playing: Steven Mnuchin says tax plan to create 'jobs, jobs, jobs'
-
Now Playing: Trump gives Pentagon authority to set troop levels in Syria and Iraq
-
Now Playing: Trump agrees to remain in NAFTA for now
-
Now Playing: White House promises 'massive' cuts in tax plan
-
Now Playing: President Trump agrees 'not to terminate NAFTA at this time'
-
Now Playing: Trump unveils massive tax cut plan
-
Now Playing: House speaker Paul Ryan says a new healthcare bill is gaining support
-
Now Playing: Messages to President Trump from Ohio voters
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump's first 100 days as first lady
-
Now Playing: Trump has "no intention" of releasing his tax returns, Treasury secretary says
-
Now Playing: Caitlyn Jenner talks voting for Trump, LGBT rights and running for office
-
Now Playing: Federal judge blocks part of Trump's sanctuary cities order
-
Now Playing: Rep. Pramila Jayapal applauds injunction blocking part of sanctuary cities executive order
-
Now Playing: Trump opens the door to delaying funding for border wall
-
Now Playing: Trump slams 'massive federal land grab' and calls for review of national monuments
-
Now Playing: Trump's first 100 days promise tracker: Terror and national security
-
Now Playing: Michael Flynn under fire for failure to disclose Russia payments
-
Now Playing: Trump expected to call for major cuts in tax blueprint
-
Now Playing: White House to unveil tax reform blueprint