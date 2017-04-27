Trump gives Pentagon authority to set troop levels in Syria and Iraq

President Trump has delegated to the Pentagon the authority to set the American military troop levels in Iraq and Syria.
And the president is giving the Pentagon more flexibility to try to figure out the number of troops in Iraq and Syria. That means Defense Secretary James Madison now has the authority to send more forces into Syria. He can also add US troops in Iraq during the fight. To oust crisis from Mosul and to help stabilize the devastated city as it rebuilds. And Syrian activists say at least ten people have been killed via bus Charlotte side and his regime on a camp. Where the displaced dozens of others were wounded the victims included women and children the camp is. Home to more than 3000 refugees in about a 130 families were left homeless after the airstrikes the attack was reported by two activist groups.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

