Transcript for Trump poised to pardon Dick Cheney's former chief of staff: Sources

ABC news has learned that president trump has already signed up on pardoning a key figure from the George W. Bush White House Scooter Libby served as vice president Dick Cheney's chief of staff. In 2007 he was convicted of lying to the FBI and obstruction of justice in the case of Valerie Plame. A former undercover CIA officer whose identity was leaked to the public. Then President Bush commuted that he's thirty month sentence pairing him prison time but did not pardon him. The investigation into the president's personal lawyer Michael Cohen including conversations he had. Before enduring the 2016 campaign. Sources tell the Washington Post Cohen often recorded those conversations. Using digital files and would repeated reportedly replay them for colleagues the post says trumps allies are concerned the recordings may have been scooped up an FBI's raids. On coins apartments and offices. This all comes amid growing questions about hush money paid during the presidential campaign and whether payouts were used to influence the election. The latest allegation involves a former doorman at terms world tower in his own on corroborated salacious story involving trump before he was president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.