Transcript for Trump changes policies and abandons campaign pledges

Let's talk a little bit about some of the things the president said over the last 24 hour is I'm having a hard time keeping up with some of the statements are helping out here wreck but he tweeted last night. One by one we are keeping our promise to the American people if you look back over some of the things that he said over the last day or so. I'll hunt ever in direct contradiction to many of the thing that candidate trump ran off. This is a stunning variety. Of a flip flops there's no way around that you look at some of the things used on just in the last 24 hours as you mentioned. Talking about China as a currency manipulator if you watch virtually any Donald Trump rally over the last two years as a candidate you heard who rallied bounced against Tennessee he would. Label them a currency manipulator day one the export import bank. A viewed as kind of corporate welfare by many inside the Republican Party and among libertarians. Now Donald Trump says that he sees a lot of usefulness and NATO he famously said it was obsolete he said yesterday it is no longer obsolete. And I think some some interesting answers from the White House today on the reasons why there was a generic statement by the Press Secretary few minutes ago. That these are examples of the issues moving toward the president and on the example of NATO and NATO expanding its mission to fight terrorism. That's an area where he says look the president said he was obsolete when they weren't fighting terrorism now they are you can question that because I think the timing doesn't align with. That that sequence of events but you can understand that at least but on the issue of China and currency manipulation no answer from the White House and the export import bank nothing at all. The shots by choosing to get back to people on that because those are those versions of really haven't moved any China is not manipulating its currency as it has in the past that didn't stop. President president Chavez candidate try out for saying addicted. And the export import bank is a clear a 100% 180 degrees flip flop he was against the export import bank he is now for it. And I think the other piece of the argument for the White House is that that the real pledge here they say is that the president to help create jobs. Actually there is a pledge in writing it's still up on his campaign web site. About labeling China a currency manipulator as part of his plan to create jobs so it's moving the goalposts from the White House perspective to try to explain why these shifts. Directly or played devil's advocate for just a second here because the president himself has sat look I'm flexible and we know he's been on a bit of a learning curve since taking office. If he learns things that then lead him to change his mind and change his policies on a number of these things. If that necessarily of happening. Sure I mean I think that that's exactly what his advisors are saying looking in this is he's taking into information. President is entitled to change his mind and he is sad that he's flexible on certain issues he's he's contradicting himself on that as well let me just last week he says. I change no I don't change idea I don't think yes I do change the flexibility of self has been at issue that I think on the broader question your right. I think what we don't know yet is is this a president whose quote unquote which shoring. It or is this a president who was backtracking because frankly a lot of the things that he said on the campaign trail we're never happened people voted form anyway. And the that the larger question at that gets it was what is supporters think about this if you or someone that was excited about the idea of of getting tough with China and getting rid of corporate welfare in the export import bank. If that was your perception of things to see the president will in the other direction has to be a little bit disconcerting so maybe test that proposition of a supporter sticking with him no matter what. The other piece of it is saying it's several Democrats are saying this today. Don't believe that there's a new new new Donald Trump not for that is the argument he is changed he's changed his colors so many different times. I saw a statement from senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut Democrat saying today look the only thing. That's consistent about all compass is inconsistencies a way to another couple raising a season but else. At a bigger issue of course is what all these policy shifts or changes mean for the American people right when they're actually implemented in some form so. On not front when we talk about health care but the president floated something that causal have panic in a lot of people which was the potential idea that they can with hold. Federal subsidies that are basically now propping up the Affordable Care Act as a means of pushing for it the Health Care Reform debate what does that mean. Yet and I do that is different than the other flip flops that's not a policy flip flop it's a priority ones of it to to recap when the health care bill was pulled from the house floor last month. It a quick statement from president trump was that he given up on health care he's gonna move on a tax reform. Now we hear that health care is back in as part of that is you say. He is threatening very explicitly to withhold. Some of the federal subsidies that go toward obamacare this would cause a system to collapse this would hurt people that are currently get health care with no other replacement in sight. And his thinking and again he's being remarkably explicit in this in this interview with the Wall Street Journal yesterday. He's thinking is that Democrats will come to him saying we want to solution. Now Democrats responding saying we're not gonna office we know exactly what the strategy is he's telegraphing it in an explicit way. A but beyond that the president also saying that the longer obamacare is there the more he quote what owns it the more its associated with him. So would he actually take this step that would hurt people. As drastically as is this what we're heard from profit insurance companies today asking that it not happen that it Health and Human Services Department has already said in the past it wouldn't happen never content members are promising including Republican leadership. They don't want to happen would Donald Trump actually take that risk. And jeopardize health care for millions of Americans just to try to get the Democrats the negotiating table like it feels to me that Democrats are willing to call that law.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.