Trump praises France as 'America's first and oldest ally' during Paris visit

President Donald Trump praised the "very good" and "long" relationship between the U.S. and France during his visit to Paris today.
0:57 | 07/13/17

Transcript for Trump praises France as 'America's first and oldest ally' during Paris visit
France is America's first and oldest ally a lot of people don't know that. Ever since general Lafayette. Joy the American fight for independence. Our fates and fortunes have been tied. Unequivocally together and it was. Long time ago but we are together. And I think together perhaps more so than ever. To relationship is very good. I think that I can reiterate we have a a very good relationship a good friendship and we look forward to dinner tonight at the Eiffel Tower. And be something special. And yeah I mean something could happen with respect to the Paris could well see what happens. But. We will talk about that over the coming period of time. And if it happens it'll be wonderful and if it doesn't that'll be. Okay to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

