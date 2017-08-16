Transcript for Trump praises North Korea's 'wise' decision to back off Guam missile threat

North Korea may backing down from its threats to attack bomb the country says it will wait longer before taking any action. President sharp responder with the tweets saying Kim download and made a very wise and well reasoned decision the alternative would have been catastrophic and unacceptable. Officials in Guam of the US territory that was directly threatened by North Korea today said it hopes that diplomacy will prevail.

