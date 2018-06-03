Transcript for Trump praises progress with North Korea

Well I hope so. I want oh see what happens we're very close contact. We have come certainly a long way at least rhetorically. With North Korea would be a great thing for the world it would be great thing for North Korea would be great thing for him to finish. But we'll see what happens we have. We've been in a situation that should have been handled for a long time. For many many opposition have been taking care that should have been weighted by. Look at that. Say it. Literacy literacy they seem to be acting positively. But we're gonna see well known I'm willing to go as you probably noticed this morning where. We set out through social media statement willing to go either way hopefully it's going to be the proper way the proper way is the way that everybody knows. And everybody wants. But we are prepared to go either way I think that there statements and the statements coming out of South Korea and North Korea have been very positive. That would be a great thing for the world. Great thing for the world so we'll see how it all comes about. I'd like to be optimistic but. I think maybe this has gone further than anyone's taken it before nobody's been in the position he should have been handled long ago they should have been handled. Over many years by many different administrations not doubt this was not the right time to handle it but. These are the cards we would doubt we're handling it properly. And again as I said hopefully we'll go in the very very peaceful beautiful path. We're prepared to go whichever path is necessary I think we're having very good dialogue. And you know certainly find out pretty soon what's happening but. We have we have made progress is no question. We'll see what happens that's you and a it. Winners here what happens out of work talk. So much about things that we don't know yet but we have had very good dialogue. I think was very positive dialogue in you've heard that before but so far. Whether you look at the Clinton administration. Or the Bush Administration or the Obama administration. It never worked out that was the time to have settle this problem not now. But we are settling it would gonna do something one way or the other we have to do something we cannot let. That situation faster we cannot let it happen.

