Transcript for Trump 'pressed' Putin on election meddling but he denied it, Rex Tillerson says

Ford rely very positive things happening. It was the high stakes meeting this year's G twice summit that the entire world was watching. President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin sitting down east of phased for the first time. Together behind closed doors for two hours and sixteen minutes the meeting was only scheduled to last 35. Secretary of state Rex Tillerson says the president pushed crew non Russian meddling in the 2016 election and proven denied all allegations. They also discussed Syria and Ukraine. This morning trans tweeting that he looks forward to all of today's meetings with the other leaders. Even though he doesn't see -- I with the many of them on major issues like trading climate change. With the White House preparing for a backlash from many leaders on the administration's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accords. And as the leaders of the most powerful countries in the world pose for a class photo. Outside thousands of protesters are demanding death to capitalism. German police have been forced to battle back with tear gas and water cannons up to 100000 protesters are expected. President rob also met with the president of Mexico and when asked if he's still plants that Mexico pay for the border wall he answered absolutely. Accurately ABC news Washington.

