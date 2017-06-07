Transcript for Trump: 'pretty severe things' planned for N. Korea

The critical time frankly for the world because you see what's going on. Not only must we secure our nations from the threat of terrorism. But we must also confront the threat from North Korea and that's what it is as a threat. And we will confront it very strongly president dude and I call on all nations to confront this global threat. And publicly demonstrate to North Korea. That there are consequences for there very very bad behavior. As far as North Korea is concerned I don't know we'll see what happens I don't like to talk about what I have planned. I have some pretty severe things that we're thinking about. That doesn't mean we're going to do on I don't draw a red line's. President Obama drew a red line and I was the one that. Made it look a little bit better than it was but that could have been done a lot sooner and you wouldn't have had the same situation that you have right now in Syria that was a big mistake. But I think we're just take a look at. What happens over the coming weeks and months with respect to North Korea. It's a shame. That they're behaving this way but they are behaving in a very very. Dangerous manner. And something we'll have to be done about it thank you thank you David.

