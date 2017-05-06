Transcript for Trump: Previous administration 'didn't know what the hell they were doing'

But after billions and billions of tax dollars spent. And the many years ago a place where are still stuck. With an ancient. Broke in antiquated. Horrible system. That doesn't work other than that it's quite yet. The previous administration. Spent over seven. Billion dollars. Tried to upgrade to system. And totally they honestly. Know what they were doing. A total waste of money seven billion dollars applause lines. Dozens of countries. Have already made similar changes. With terrific results. And with an atop them actually. By a long. As an example modernized air traffic control. Throwing non government organization about twenty years ago. And they have cut costs have. Adopted cutting edge technology. And handled 50%. More traffic. Actually far more than that a relative basis. Compared office. In modern air traffic control system will make life better for all Americans to travel. Ship. Or flown. It will reduce cost and increase convenient sport every American concerned. And these new efficiencies will produce a huge economic boost for the country. And for the wanted fourteen American jobs. That aviation. Supports. Today we are taking the first important step. Two clearing the runway for more jobs. Lower prices. And much much much. Better transportation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.