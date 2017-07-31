Transcript for Trump previously said letting Obamacare implode was 'not the right thing'

Obamacare has failed. I say to the Republicans if you really want to do politically something good don't do anything sit back. For a period of two years because seventeen is going to be a disaster led it implode. And then lead and upload an eighteen even worse don't do anything. And they will come. Begging for us to do something. But that's not the fair thing to do for the people not to for anything. Two years don't do anything. The Democrats will come to pause and day. For help they'll bag. And it's their problem. But it's not the right thing to do for the American people. Not the right thing to. Seventeen is going to be that bad year. It's going to be catastrophic. Frankly we could sit back. And it was a thought. From a political standpoint but it wouldn't be fair to the people the dams would come begging to do something. Because seventeen is going to be. Catastrophic price increases. They would come to us except we have when brown. We have to take care of the American people immediately. I think we have no choice I think we have managers to all coming due and seventeen we're gonna have an explosion. To do it right sit back let it explode and let the Democrats come begging us to help them. Because it's on them but I don't want to do that I wanna give great health care at a much lower cost.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.