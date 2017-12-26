Transcript for Trump 'proud to have led the charge against the assault' on 'Merry Christmas'

Now president trump is making clear that his Christmas break is going to be a working vacation the president spent Christmas MR a lot of what the First Lady their son Barron and other members of the first family. And tweeting last night that he's getting back to work today as he gets ready to take on infrastructure immigration. And much more ABC street and Marshall has more on the president's weekend activities. President drowned and the First Lady bringing Christmas cheer a Lonnie and I are delighted to wish America and the entire world is very merry others tweeting this video and even posting self fees in celebration. The morning tidings after a Christmas eves identical thing. Making calls to US troops overseas. And fielding children's calls into the NORAD Santa tracker program he also attended service at the church where he in the First Lady were married. And posted this late night tweet people are proud to be staying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault on our cherished and beautiful phrase. Mary Christmas some people believe the so called war on Christmas began when retail stores started swapping out the term. Mary Christmas or happy holidays. And by 2005 the change upset several cable news hosts like Bill O'Reilly but frustration with the term may be less about religion than politics. A poll conducted by the public religion research institute. Found 66%. Of Democrats prefer stores use the term happy holidays. Well 67% of Republicans. Say stores should only saying Merry Christmas. On the campaign trail candidate trump promised to bring back the phrase politics aside mr. Trump's not the first president to say. A his predecessor used the phrase every year. Merry Christmas Merry Christmas Merry Christmas everyone Merry Christmas everybody and it. Merry Christmas everybody has president's. Also use the term happy holidays which comes from old English for the term holy days. And Christmas is the only federal holiday based on religion strain a Marshall ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.