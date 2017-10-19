Transcript for Trump gives Puerto Rico response a '10,' calls storm 'worse than Katrina'

Mr. President obviously wanted to how would you great white. It was a ten. I'd say it was probably the most difficult. When you talk about we leave we search when you talk about all of the different levels. And even when you couple that lives news. You look at that number this was I think humans worse than Katrina. It wheelers. It was worse than anything people see they got hit by category four. Graves. But graves. You know big portion of the but which grades. The rest of it is ours you know. But that was bad. But then they got hit did shatter if you look at those maps mining a category five. Nobody's ever heard about five hitting land usually by that time it's dissipate. In his right through and kept to a flat it hit right group of middle. Of the island right through the middle Puerto Rico there's never been anything like that I give ourselves at ten.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.