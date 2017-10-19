Trump gives Puerto Rico response a '10,' calls storm 'worse than Katrina'

More
President Donald Trump praised the federal government's response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, despite the island's governor saying there's more to be done.
1:03 | 10/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump gives Puerto Rico response a '10,' calls storm 'worse than Katrina'
Mr. President obviously wanted to how would you great white. It was a ten. I'd say it was probably the most difficult. When you talk about we leave we search when you talk about all of the different levels. And even when you couple that lives news. You look at that number this was I think humans worse than Katrina. It wheelers. It was worse than anything people see they got hit by category four. Graves. But graves. You know big portion of the but which grades. The rest of it is ours you know. But that was bad. But then they got hit did shatter if you look at those maps mining a category five. Nobody's ever heard about five hitting land usually by that time it's dissipate. In his right through and kept to a flat it hit right group of middle. Of the island right through the middle Puerto Rico there's never been anything like that I give ourselves at ten.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50591054,"title":"Trump gives Puerto Rico response a '10,' calls storm 'worse than Katrina'","duration":"1:03","description":"President Donald Trump praised the federal government's response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, despite the island's governor saying there's more to be done.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-puerto-rico-response-10-calls-storm-worse-50591054","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.