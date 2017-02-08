Transcript for Trump pushes to limit legal immigration to high-skilled workers 'who speak English'

The rays act are a eyes and see. To raise act will reduce poverty increase wages and save taxpayers billions and billions of dollars. It will do this by changing the way the United States issues green cards. To nationals from other countries. For decades United States was operated and has operated a very low skilled immigration system. Issuing record numbers of green cards too low wage immigrants. This policy is placed substantial pressure on American workers taxpayers in community resources among those hit the hardest. In recent years have been immigrants. And very importantly minority workers competing for jobs against brand new arrivals. The raised act and chain migration. And replaces our low skill system with a new points based system. For receiving a green card. This competitive application process will favor applicants who can speak English. Financially support themselves and their families. And demonstrate skills that will contribute to our economy. The rays act prevents new migrants a new immigrants from collecting welfare. And protects US workers from being displaced. And that's a very big thing they're not gonna come in and just immediately don't collect welfare that doesn't happen under the raise act they can't do that. We also lose out on the very best. Talent coming to our country. The most ultra high skilled immigrants who can come here and bring their entrepreneurial spirit and their innovative capabilities. And make a higher wage create new jobs rather Americans and new emigrants. Speak English. And contribute to our economy and stand on their and two feet. And pay taxes. And not receive welfare and not drive down wages for working class Americans. The race act for change all of that are re a warrant tainted are green card system. Towards people who can speak English. You have high degrees of educational attainment. Grab a job offer that pays more than a typical job their local economy you're gonna create a new business or outstanding in their field around. World. Right now only one out of fifteen immigrants are coming our country come in with skills that are employable. We got to change that does business guys Mr. President you understand we need a new approach. We need to fix it's immigration system so we took a look at best practices we look to countries like Canada Australia and others. What we're introducing today as model on the current Canadian and Australian system to its pro workers pro growth has been proven to war. Both have been extremely successful in attracting highly skilled workers to those countries. We can all agree to goals of our nation's immigration system should be to protect the interest of working Americans including immigrants. And a welcome talented individuals who come here legally and want to work and make a better life themselves.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.