Transcript for Trump: 'I will always put America first'

As president of the United States I will always put America first. Just like view as the leaders of Europe countries. Will all ways and should always. Put your country's first. All responsible leaders have an obligation to serve their own citizens. And the nation state remains the best vehicle. For elevating the human condition. Like making a better life for our people. Also requires us to work together in close harmony and unity. To create a more safe and peaceful future for all people. The United States will forever be a great friend to the world and especially. To its allies. But we can no longer be taken advantage out. Or enter into a one sided deal where the United States gets nothing in return. As long as I hold this office I will defend America's interests above all else. But in fulfilling our obligations to our own nation's. We also realize that it's in everyone's interest to seek a future where all nations can be sovereign. Prosperous and secure. America. Does more than speak. For the values expressed. In the United Nations jogged. Our citizens have paid the ultimate prize. To defend our freedom and the freedom of many nations. Represented in this great hall. America's devotion is measured on the battlefields. Where our young men and women have four. And sacrifice. Along side of our allies. From the beaches of Europe to the deserts of the Middle East to the jungles. Of Asia. It is an internal threat. To the American character that even after we and our allies emerged victorious. From the bloodiest war in history. We did not seek territorial expansion. Or attempt to oppose and impose. Our way of life. On others. Instead we helped build institutions. Such as this one. To defend the sovereignty. Security. And prosperity for wrong. For that diverts nations of the world. This is our hope. We want harmony and friendship not conflict and strife. We are guided by outcomes. Not ideology. We have a policy of principled realism. Rooted in shared goals interests. And values. That realism forces us to confront the question facing every leader. And nation in this room. It is a question we cannot escape or avoid. We will slide down the path of complacency. Numb to the challenges threats and even wars. That we face. Or do we have enough strength and pride to confront those dangers today. So that our citizens can enjoy peace. And prosperity. Tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.