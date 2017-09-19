Transcript for Trump: 'To put it simply, we meet at a time of both immense promise and great peril'

Extremists. Have gathered strength and spread. To every region of the Platt. Rogue regimes represented in this body not only support terrorists. But threaten other nations. And their own people. With the most destructive weapons known to you manage. Authority. And authoritarian. Powers. Seek to collapse. The values. The systems and alliances. That prevented conflict and tilted the world toward freedom. Since World War II. International. Criminal networks. Traffic drugs weapons people. Forced dislocation and mass migration. Threaten our borders. And new forms of aggression exploit technology. Tremendous our citizens. To put it simply. We meet at a time. Of both immense promise. And great peril. It is entirely up to us whether we lift the world to new heights. Or let it fall. Into a valley. Of disrepair.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.