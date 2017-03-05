Trump and Putin discussed Syria, North Korea and terrorism on call

More
According to a White House readout of the conversation, the two spoke about efforts to end terrorism in the Middle East, attempts to de-escalate tensions with North Korea and the ongoing civil war in Syria.
0:57 | 05/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump and Putin discussed Syria, North Korea and terrorism on call

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47175434,"title":"Trump and Putin discussed Syria, North Korea and terrorism on call","duration":"0:57","description":"According to a White House readout of the conversation, the two spoke about efforts to end terrorism in the Middle East, attempts to de-escalate tensions with North Korea and the ongoing civil war in Syria.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-putin-discussed-syria-north-korea-terrorism-call-47175434","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.