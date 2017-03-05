Trump and Putin discussed Syria, North Korea and terrorism on call More According to a White House readout of the conversation, the two spoke about efforts to end terrorism in the Middle East, attempts to de-escalate tensions with North Korea and the ongoing civil war in Syria. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Trump and Putin discussed Syria, North Korea and terrorism on call This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Trump and Putin discussed Syria, North Korea and terrorism on call

