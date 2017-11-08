Transcript for Trump thanks Putin for expelling hundreds of US diplomats from Russia

The president also stunned many in the US foreign service when he thanked Russia's Vladimir Putin for expelling hundreds of American diplomat. Last month put reacted to new US sanctions by saying the US would have to cut hundreds of people. From its diplomatic staff in Russia yesterday president trump said the expulsions will stay in the US a lot of money. Some said that comments showed disrespect to those in the foreign service though others believe the president is showing couldn't he's not bothered by the move.

