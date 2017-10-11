Transcript for Trump, Putin will not have formal meeting during APEC summit: White House

Isn't chump is in Vietnam this morning where world leaders are gathering from the APEC economic summit. He's expected to deliver a major speech on trade and there wasn't talk of a possible meeting on the sidelines with Russian president Vladimir Putin. But the White House now says there will be no formal be neat meeting. Because of scheduling conflicts as a president left Beijing he praised the Chinese president in a tweet and described their meetings on trade and North Korea as productive.

