Transcript for Trump questions if Access Hollywood tape is doctored: Report

That's not enough. He's upset that his daughter spoke out against Alabama senator ray Moore. And also he's now claiming -- Right. That Roy. Sorry, ray. Roy Moore. He's now claiming that the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape is doctored. That this is a fake tape. Okay. It's fake. Watch. I better use some tick taks just in case I start kissing her. You know, I'm automatically attracted to beautiful -- I just start kissing them. It's a magnet. And when you're a star, they let you I got to. You can do anything. Whatever you want. Grab them by the . You can do anything. Is he following Moore's example of deny, deny, deny? If he thought this was doctored, wouldn't he have mentioned it before? He admitted it. He said I apologize. He didn't say it was doctored at the time. If it was a doctored thing, don't you think he would have noticed sooner than this? And why bring this up? It's one of the the darkest moments of the 2016 election cycle. So why relive this audio tape. Billy bush is as far as I know, in hiding somewhere. His life was totally ruined over this. I don't understand why bring this up again into the lexicon. Maybe because of Roy Moore. Because of Roy Moore. He doesn't want the 16 accusers to come out and start talking again. He's saying, this is all lies anything. People are believing it. We have all heard the tape. He admitted to the tape. I wonder if saying it's been doctored, will his supporters believe that? Yes, they will. I have a hard time imagining that Billy bush going down with his career and everything, that he wouldn't have spoken up if he felt it was doctored. Some would say -- I mean,

