-
Now Playing: Sen. Bernie Sanders discusses 2020 run, Russia probe, health care
-
Now Playing: Trump questions states withholding voter data at election commission meeting
-
Now Playing: Trump held 2nd meeting with Putin at G-20 summit
-
Now Playing: Trump thinks he has 'one last shot' at changing health care vote
-
Now Playing: Jon Huntsman Jr.: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: Sen. Rand Paul speaks out on health care bill defeat
-
Now Playing: Trump invites GOP senators to White House to talk health care
-
Now Playing: Trump held previously undisclosed meeting with Putin at G-20, White House says
-
Now Playing: The Note: Republicans scurry to advance Obamacare repeal
-
Now Playing: Mueller investigating Trump Tower meeting
-
Now Playing: Despite campaign promises, Senate Republicans fail to pass new health care bill
-
Now Playing: Trump 'very disappointed' after Senate fails to pass new health care bill
-
Now Playing: Senate GOP lacks votes for Obamacare repeal, Trump says to let it fail
-
Now Playing: 'Briefing Room': Trump's health care bill flatlines
-
Now Playing: Sen. Moran: The newer health care version differences weren't 'significant enough'
-
Now Playing: Political rhetoric getting uglier in light of new health care plans?
-
Now Playing: Sen. Blumenthal calls GOP Obamacare repeal attempts 'insanity'
-
Now Playing: Sen. Collins to vote 'no' on Obamacare repeal without replacement
-
Now Playing: Sen. Schumer talks health care at hearing
-
Now Playing: Pence on health care: 'Congress needs to do their job'