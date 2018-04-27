Transcript for Trump says he has a range of candidates to lead VA

Ronnie Jackson admiral doctor. Is one of the finest men that knife. Met over the list long period of time. High quality. High quality family I just met them. And I explained what happened I explained that Washington can be a very. Mean. Place. You don't know about that chants. A nasty place. The false accusations that were made about him by senator tester. From a great state I don't think that state is gonna put up with it. These were false accusations. About a great man. About a man who has a son who's a top student at Annapolis. About a man that's given his life to this country and to the military. A brave man who would have been a great leader. To say the kind of things that he said. Yet President Obama. Giving him an eight plus report yet President Bush giving him an A plus report you have president trump giving him. And A plus. Report and to make statements. Of things that most people said never happened. Have even happened. Calling them names. Will is to me. A disgrace. And apps let the Scripps. And I think it's something we learned from my call them today it said in a certain way your note that a very big way you're an American hero. Because you've exposed a system for some horrible things I've had to happen. To me. With. The Russian collusion hoax a hoax. But I came into the job understanding. That things happen he didn't. He's a great doctor he's a great admiral he didn't really think anything like this could happen. And I think it's a disgrace. I just wanted to comment on that. And actually I'm glad you asked the question I think this man has been treated he's an American hero and I think he's been treated variant for an. As far as the nomination have you supporting nomination I have many people don't want that position if you can believe it would all of this being said. We have some excellent people some very political people. Some people that. A thing like that wouldn't happen or if it did happen I guess though handle it somewhat differently. But we have many people don't want that job. We're very proud of the job we've done for the veterans the veterans have been. We've gotten accountability approved which is something that for years. For years they've been trying to get as you know they can get it proved we got accountability so. That when somebody treats our veterans badly we can fire them so fast. Almost as fast as they fire people in Germany. We'll get rid of them and I will tell you we're getting choice. We're putting choice in very very. Strongly that we have tremendous support in the senate for that but I do have a lot of people don't want the job we're getting we're doing a great job over there. In for the vets and you know that was one of the things that to me was the most importantly a tremendous support from the that's. We're getting great reports but getting a things such as accountability done will be soon getting choice done. Meeting in a veteran stands on line and can't get to a doctor. For various reasons they going to a private doctor in this country is going to pay them back and await nine weeks on line. For a cure to something that could have been very easy to cure and then they end up dying from it. So we're going to which I'm very proud of what we've done and I will tell you your. The new head. Of the VA is going to be very exceptional we have some exceptional people the want to do that yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.