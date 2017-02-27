Trump recognizes wife of Navy SEAL killed in Yemen Raid

More
The wife of William "Ryan" Owens was overcome with emotion as Trump said Owens' memory will "forever be etched into eternity."
3:11 | 02/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump recognizes wife of Navy SEAL killed in Yemen Raid

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45818557,"title":"Trump recognizes wife of Navy SEAL killed in Yemen Raid","duration":"3:11","description":"The wife of William \"Ryan\" Owens was overcome with emotion as Trump said Owens' memory will \"forever be etched into eternity.\"","url":"/Politics/video/trump-recognizes-wife-navy-seal-killed-yemen-raid-45818557","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.