Transcript for Trump Refers to DNC Hacking in Cybersecurity Remarks

I will all my cabinet secretaries and agency heads. Accountable totally. With the cyber security. Of their organization which we. Probably don't have as much certainly not as much as. We must defend and protect federal networks and that. We operate these networks on behalf of the American. We want power these agencies to modernize their IT systems. For better security. Reasons. We will protect our critical infrastructure such as power plants. And it's human. Well. So. Means. We must work with private sector. Check. What they had. This case. Manager and owners and operators of critical infrastructure at the support they need. From the federal government to defend against. So that's now. Pretty good example this was despite having spent. Hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars more money. Than we'd be democratic. The national committee attacked successfully. Successfully. And terror right. And Republican National Committee was not act. Meaningless hacked but they fail. Report and I believe my rights and other people that was hacked but we had neighbors strong. Defense system against tacking. So despite spending a lot less money. The Democrat and an alternative winning people don't say that. But a lot less money at below. It spent less equipped. But we will also were very successful and our defense against hacking. When quarterback should or that cyber security is central to vote paramilitary. Ships planes and tanks built. By great Americans will mean. America's. Military and military. Comes to stronger as we law.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.