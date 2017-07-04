Transcript for Trump remarks on U.S. military strikes on Syria

They got her back with you for more on the US airstrikes on the Syrian air base tonight. Going to go back to my colleague bemoan Potts who is made her way to the Syrian border down in the province of on top Kia. In Turkey she has long been reporting on this war and the conflict with several sources inside Ream. Before we went over to the president's remarks you re telling us what people inside Syria have been telling you tonight and reaction. Today airstrikes what are you hearing from them. Only starting to hear from people inside Syria that we cup accumulated by the end of this year. Mainly in the first reaction is one this belief. They cannot that he would the United States of America has acted in bay. Good luck tow years ago that there would be this kind of action. You know -- so many of the videos we've been seeing from people trapped inside some of the cities under siege. Have been exactly as he say they're calls for the international community to do something. So why is this what they wanted this form of response these kinds of air strikes. It's good the tricky question because. Some people get it could what they wanted these warrants it and our current chew. Accepted standards. And put an end Q what they believe in news. They're pregnant in. Impunity on the other hand other people are little bit more cautious. They are saying okay that it does one strike it's one. Retaliation in the forward. A crying that. Apparently. Involved chemical weapons but what comes next what is going to happen on the political level. If they're going to be a solution arcing going to change or. Is that going to be just a one off and then they're gonna go back to their daily lives which involved or most of them TJ. Barrel belongs. And chemical weapons. Attack. That is indeed the big question of what comes next we move past live for us on the border there in Syria on Syria. Brad or you can follow more her reporting. Here and at abcnews.com. We just saw the president deliver remarks today from his Florida estate let's go over to Cecilia Vega who covers the president at the White House. Cecilia we heard the president there in this directly to a vital national security interest. For the United States but it was a quick decision. Made by this president. When that happened just at 72 hours I believe after those images first came out of Syria. Showing children and families elderly. Hit by this chemical attack and that is what the president said was behind this very swift response he said as you said it national security. Interest. That the world cannot allow the spread and use of these chemical weapons. This is been a big shift for president trumpet what we are watching tonight is perhaps his first major foreign policy. Crisis unfold for this presidency and one that he handled with very swift action it's been a real evolution that the American public has watched him. Make over the last few days you know his his presidency and his he has at least his campaign leading up to it he'd been. Very very vocal about Syria and really had mocked President Obama. As he said for not. Going beyond crop crossing the Red Line when a President Obama had sent it. That he had that red line spelled out and didn't actually take action against Syria when he went Syria had crossed back at 2013 with chemical. Weapons and then and president trump had said that Syria was basically not our fight will clearly tonight. He does believe that Syria is this country spite that Syria is the world's fight. And and it really goes back to those images that we saw come out that America and the world watched on. On their screens the president trump himself had said that he was very moved by those on the and that's what pushed him to make this decision to to watch this attack tonight. Sicilian being alive Flores at the White House thanks area. Charles L for back over to you now among the president's comments tonight he did make a call to the rest of the international community he said tonight. I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed. In theory it does he need a international coalition of some kind to move Ford. I think he's doing a couple things. In this case he's trying to teed up. Of the discussion full take place tomorrow no doubt in the Security Council he wants to. You know brought in there's the objective of trying to solve the Syria problem. But at the same time this military strike I think he was very careful dissect this had to do with water flowing. Austral thoughts and behavior with respect to the use of chemical munitions it was limited to this one particular airfield. Where these aircraft launched from so I think if I were Austral followed. You know I would look they're not trying to get rid of me personally. But they've sent a very strong message about the use of chemical munitions. The the rest of the statement having to do that this is a global problem I think is meant to address. The issue that was you know highlighted in the and in some of your ruler comments that you know. President trump did not want to be taking on the world's problems. Fully by the United States now in the United States are mirror the world policeman as it were through trying to figure look at we've done this but we're not gonna do everything. It's going to be a global response to solve this is an effect or global problem. And we're back here joined in New York by Martha Raddatz or chief global affairs anchor thanks for being here my fat. We want to know a little bit more about the impact a strike like this can happily talked mr. doll for talked about how this could be seen as it. It's powerful strike but a targeted strike limited to some degree what's your take a look at impact it's gonna have on the ground and it. They're limited strike here fifty tomahawk missiles should never be Boone's but it it at the airfield it hit some of these aircraft. Strategically. This is not going to happen the fact. What it was was a punishing strike Donald Trump sent a shock sought a message that we will not have chemical weapons use like that. But the big question is now it. You heard how strong Donald Trump was about. Nothing had changed sides behaviors now well. This. Will not change the childless odds behavior if you get the world to rally around Donald Trump might. Lot of presidents have tried a lot of people have tried and it hasn't happened so does that mean that if it doesn't work that is another story. If that doesn't work then there's another strike I think we need to know more about what the strategy is here. What is prison trump. Secretary matters think about what comes next what is the overall certainly we know the overall goal is now believe from what what press trumpets at what Rex Tillerson said they. They don't want. But shops ought to stay in office and but how they go about that beyond trying to convince other countries to rally behind that try to push the Russians. And I am excellent with Iran but whatever they do there any need to support the world and what we do next militarily if anything it's the question. You mention the Russians there we know secretary of state Rex Tillerson is on route there in the coming days. How is that conversation going to an old well I expect him. Certainly don't turn to pressure Russia or you also are Russian tonight warning the US not to strike militarily that tells me that they were saying there for Syria. But it all eyes will be on Russian next week all eyes will be on the response from Marsha. And and what they say about this weekend because this wasn't. Strike because it happens to teach consequence. Isn't the Russians me. I. Neighbors back over to you on Capitol Hill now white do we expect next. In the way of conversation among members of congress there in how we move forward it's area. That's really the the big question mark that was and what comes next what is the scope of this what is the scale of this operation. And that would be a focus for a lot lawmakers your but it comes to the issue of authorization look. Both Republican leaders that we've spoken with today believe that the president hasn't authorization to make limited targeted strikes like those that you're seeing tonight but if it goes beyond that we need. The new authorization of military force and back then becomes a much bigger profit that you're going to see that entire negotiation now be really re energized because of these strikes. That are taking place tonight now already we know that several. Key senators at a party. Look to take action on this issue looked Burton develop a new AUN math but that this now will become acute. And already you're seeing eat it from Republicans are raising the president's swift decisive. Action tonight saying that going forward the president needs to clearly communicate. With members of congress work out with lawmakers especially in the senate going forward to clearly communicate. What the overall angle is here how just the scope. This mission and what this looks like going. Former Mary groups live for us on Capitol Hill tonight let's hop over to London and our colleague. Terry Marie and spent a good amount of time insights here your reporting on this conflict carry a little bit of information we can share with you now and I'd love to get your take. It provides some insight on how the strikes Knight came about we can now report that Russians were notified by US officials. In advance of the airstrikes using an air safety communications channel. For Syria so Terry what does that say. About how these strikes came about any intention behind. Well it's good news for one thing that. That that personnel at that base and the Russians basically repaired that base last year got an up and and and revved it up to. A full war footing. And that it hadn't had in several years. That they were warned in advance get your get two people out of the way get them to safety in that indicates. That certainly president trump does not want to spark some kind of showdown. With president potent. But as Martha has said and others have pointed out this is a punitive strike. It morbid demonstrations. And then some it's gonna change the game in serie a title it changed the game in Syria the Russians. They basically saved by Sheryl aside and Martha's right they are the key. To his survival the other key is who comes next at this point the the opposition to Assad and to that regime. It's so splintered and has been so infected with outside forces outside money outside ideology foreign fighters. That that finding a partner to talk way to sit down and appeared stable is going to be very very difficult and if there's one thing we have learned. In the past five years and more about Bashar Assad. He's a survive. Terry it's worth pointing out there's another thing we know it's that have power vacuum. Left in the wake of dictator's removal is not always a positive thing. Either but back to the Russians for just a moment because you hot unique perspective. Having spent time on those bases in northern Syria. When you were there you made a point in your reporting to showed that it didn't look like they were going anywhere any time soon so how do you think that. Impacts the way forward for the US. Well Russia and in this. Move fired President Putin to move into Syria strong to save a regime that was an ally. Really change the equation in the Middle East as well they are back in a way. They haven't Benson's almost Soviet times as a player. In the politics. Those thorny in typical politics of the Middle East in fact just today Russia announced that they would move their embassy in Israel to west Jerusalem. So you see that there the tentacles of Russian influence and power that. Though the way that Russia is moving throughout the Middle East it all comes from this original intervention Bakken 2015. As you say they are there to its day. And projecting power not just in Syria they are going to be. At that table in a big way around Syria but they're also really very influence on the right across that region. Care and ran live for us in London tonight thank you carry. Back over to our colleague Rick Klein in Washington DC our political director Rick when you look over these amazing events that unfolded. Tonight we're learning a little bit for the first time about how presidents trump. Can act when he is so moved to how do you think he handles this in the next couple of day. I'm struck on the by how this is some moves to the mean streak of not just the Republican Party I would say general foreign policy consensus. This is how presidents. Have typically respond to attacks like this it doesn't seem like it is all the way out of line with what happened because it that the targeted nature of this is Martha Raddatz has been pointing out. It also doesn't seem to be in line with what president trump said as candidate strong terms of his aversion to injured Nationalists and this is to my mind. A lot like the response that you would have seen under president more rubio probably under president Hillary Clinton as well in fact just hours earlier Hillary Clinton said that what we should have done a several years ago we should do now is to destroy us odds air fields so. This seems to me like like a rather conventional response now the question of how it's. How it's backed op. What is next moves will be he made to fight inventions as we've seen this president over and over yet but in terms of a of a president's initial reactions on a world stage and national security setting. This seems like a day to kind of response where he would have taken the advice from military officials from. Diplomatic officials about what is the appropriate way to get back at us not to send that message that we've been talking about tonight. This seems more in line with that in Denton anything that he would have said or tweeted up to now would suggest. And Rick is everyone we've spoken with tonight is pointed out this in some ways it was the easy. Part write a limited strike a targeted strike it will have an incredible impact on the ground but it does send a strong message. There are several tests for the president still ahead. Yeah it's easy part Olson's operationally and also politically operationally courts you're using existing US resources. You were doing and very targeted manner you you don't know what the response is but you know the you get the benefit of acting first I think it's a key piece of reporting in this is our Louis Martinez a reported tonight that there that the Russians were told in advance. You know it's the infliction. Channels that are opened up to prevent overreaction from either side so that's one piece of it and and the politics easier now because the president. Acting unilaterally. He now pass to talk to congress answer to congress and listen more to the advice and potentially yield to their consent when it comes to an authorization for use military force so moving swiftly does give the benefit. Of having. More leverage. I'm sure there's a passage and art of the deal that addresses this sort of thing and negotiating setting. And I think for president truck sending that message that he is acting quickly once he had made up his mind it would not be any undue delay it was an important part of the population. IRA ABC's political director Rick Klein live for us in Washington thank you wreck. Thank you on the and thanks to all of you for watching it's well it's stunning turnaround for president Tran. Moving to launch airstrikes this year an air base in northern Syria stay right here for the latest and of course you could always go. Abcnews.com. For more on that story and others thanks for joining us for all of us here at ABC news. I'm on in the five's.

