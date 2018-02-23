Transcript for Trump renews call to arm teachers in wake of school shooting

Extended remarks there from president trump speaking at the annual C pac conference. Conservative Political Action Conference in annual gathering thought leader is. Political leaders faith leaders and community leaders in the conservative space just outside of Washington DC. Friendly room for the president for shore hitting a lot of the high marks of his presidency so far tax cuts judicial appointments. And setting some policy agenda in play as well hi everyone I'm on the Nevada little bit of news from the president as well buried at the end of his remarks the administration has announced according to the president the largest ever new sanctions. Against North Korea Aaron we're gonna tell you look more about what we know and the implications for that let's bring in. ABC's political director Rick Klein down in Washington DC and Rick was just getting this part out of the way first we can talk about the actual news. And policy implications but that an ultimate remarks from the president they are quoting from this song which is something he hadn't done before. Called the snake its in 1968 song about a woman who takes in an ill snake that then bites her once it has recovered. Wrapping up remarks about immigration. Reform in America they're set particularly cynical fear mongering aspect to continuing to quote that song in this way. I think we know what the snake what the rep tile is in that clearly it's a reference to immigrants. And I think that was a major theme I'd also note the other song you heard right there at the end I thought was fitting you can't always get it what you want. From The Rolling Stones and indeed this was this is a classic rocker inn in president trump. And giving a greatest hits rendition of though the last year year and a half of his political existence the remarkable political this is that it wasn't a remarkable speech. At this moment where the country is talking about. A gun violence and and school violence and for some dues on that front as well. But really stem winder from the president that that rehash a whole lot of old lines and old enemies including as you mention. Pay his take on immigration. And a lot of views already on this Friday so let's start with. That very last line sort of tossed out as also by the way those new sanctions against North Korea we've been following in the news over the last couple of weeks in particular. Sort of rapprochement between the Korea us working together at the Olympic Games and as a background. In particular does this signal that the United States is not going to let up when it comes to that kind of pressure. What comes at a fascinating moment a bunker trump has just landed in South Korea where shall be there for the closing ceremonies remember. At the opening ceremonies the vice president Mike Pence sitting so close to Kim's Allen's sister and we've learned after the fact that it that there was a meeting. That was planned between the vice president and the north Koreans and that are being called off by the North Korean side to it looked like there was the possibility of a breakthrough tied to the Olympics this. A much different signal as these Olympic Games come to a close and as the president's own daughter is there to close them down this moment of unity that you saw. On the Korean Peninsula seeming to come to an end and I think any of that than the move away from the brink seems to a pause at least with this new round of sanctions. Let's go into the room now are calling John labor covic was there as the president was speaking he joins us live national harbor Maryland right now. Johnny a lot of The Hague says reclined mentioned there the lines of whenever particularly well tell me a little bit about what was going on in the room there during the president's speech. And if you mentioned there a lot of lines about. Fighting to protect the Second Amendment she claims Democrats. 12 and want to take away those rights recliner want to ask you about this because he mentioned there's a lot of news on this we're learning more. About the circumstances around that Parkland Florida high school shooting we now know there was an armed deputy. Outside the building and I want to play just well X sound bite for you earlier today. Our senior White House correspondent Cynthia Vega asked the president about that information is seen is leaving the White House here's what he had to say. So Rick this is going to be confusing for a lot of people that president has been saying along the same lines as the NRA that a good guy with a gun. Can stop the bad guy with a gun at the same time conceding that's not what happened in Parkland. It's also remarkable to have the president United States the singling out one individual here who has not been charged with any crimes clearly. You can imagine the emotional tolls taking on him that the condemnation of the nation falling on his shoulders or anyone would acknowledged. That it defies logic common sense any census of responsibility that he'd go in but he is a private individual law enforcement officer. Who who was in the situation the president singling him out by name calling him a coward. I was also struck by that the tone of the president's remarks generally. Koppel from the substance as well as his is general approach to this. He's talked a lot and we've covered bomb the last few days he said he's extraordinary listening sessions he's been talking about policy prescriptions. He pulled some punches I think today in signaled where his head may be be be turning he talked about mental health screenings you talk about strengthening background checks in ways that. Even the NRA comes out and supports and this idea hardening schools of of more arms teachers and other officers he seemed to topic itself again as Weathers talk about teachers and these talking about teachers. He is said it repeatedly. In it is not change his world view at all he did not talk about gun control and this news coming just as Florida is moving to enact some new gun controls particularly around. Each limits the president said he was open to that the other day the NRA says we're not open to that the president didn't mention that today to a crowd that just heard from. And Ari officials yesterday so I feel like it comes at a at a critical moment in the president's own decision making its. The this has been a nice a couple of days of bounce and a lot of policy ideas. Off the Walt they haven't gotten down. To actual proposals yet that's going to have that happen and as that process comes I think USC a president is coming more in line with the NRA view vs the gun control advocates view that that seem to be dominating is thinking in the initial aftermath. Almost certainly setting this up as an issue is gonna play out in Twain eighteen as well Donahoe that I wanted to ask you about this now we heard some of those. Policy issues being test stand and being bandied about as repeat this. Mention stock in particular immigration and Health Care Reform. Do we have a sense either based on what the president just said there or to other remarks keeping hearing it's Deepak there. About what some of those key items will be when it comes to when he eighteen in the mid term. I really miss seeing the crowd reacting very strongly to those messages Rick Klein and another point to some of the other news that we're following today. One of those messages this chant that has to state hit us and 2016. A lock her up chanting the irony in that chant while several member its former members. Up mr. Trump's team are now currently under indictment cannot go without being noted. But there's some news on that when we look at special counsel Robert dollars investigation. What have we learned and how is this likely to impact the investigation or the administration moving forward. Well there were raft of new charges on delta against Paul Matta fort his top deputy rich gates. I just yesterday afternoon as this gathering at C pac continued gave it seemed like the hammer is coming out pretty hard on those two individuals. And our colleagues at Johnson tissue Matthew mosque reporting. That mr. gates intends to plead guilty in exchange for a cooperative agreement he's written a letter to his friends explaining that he intended to fight this but realizes at this point. At the prospect of of a protracted battle was not going to be there's interest so. This adds a list of people who have either charge are now completely guilty you have of course the national security advisor. Michael Flynn you have the George Papa novelists announcement that was just 88 in advisor. I now 88 former deputy campaign manager who was involved high levels of the transition also. Prepared we're reporting to to plead guilty Paul Matta fort that your former campaign chairman is now looking at the prospect of a very very long prison sentence particularly if this. Former top deputy testifies against them it's hard to see how he gets out from under that so. I think the impression is that the pressure builds all around on people close to press president tropic gets closer and closer is that. As that circle titans also you though the view at sea tac and Johnny can back me up on this is that this is always shot. They don't have a lot of love for Robert Mueller I saw the most telling yesterday to hear speakers attacking the FBI of the FBI's integrity not just for Florida. But for what it for its handling of this probe and I feel like the president out when he talks the friendly crowds as he did today for well more than an hour gets that feedback. And doesn't believe it it to be a serious threat to the presidency that every outside and Avery inside observer would agree that is. John can you confirm there what's the count on how many times you've heard the word Russia as he packed. Looks like we've lost our signal that average on her -- that live inside the Conservative Political Action Conference covering the president's. Remarks of my thanks to him my thanks to Rick Klein in our DC bureau as well president child will be speaking again later today around 2 o'clock eastern. We'll have live coverage for you right here.

