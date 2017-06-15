Transcript for Trump on Rep. Scalise: 'He's in some trouble'

Before beginning today had liked you take a moment. To again send our thoughts. And prayers to my friend and the friend of most of us in this room Steve sky at least. And his great family has he continues his very brave. Fight. It's been much more difficult than. People even thought at the time it's been Hazen. Some trouble but he's a great fighter needs going to be OK we hope. I visited Steve and his family at the hospital last night. And I reassured them that the entire country. Is pulling for them praying for them. And that we are here for them every single step of the way. America's hearts. And we mean this in the truest sense. Sends its love. A lot of hearts in this country great hearts and the rule sending their love. And support to this guy at least family. And Steve in his own way. May have parts immunity. To our long divided country we've had a very very divided country. For many years. And I have a feeling that Steve as. Many great sacrifice but. It could be so immunity being brought to our country. Let's hope so. While at the hospital I also visited with a special agent. Crystal griner. Terrific young woman. Of the capitol police and her family. Crystal is one of the two capitol police officers who saves so many lives. Two or heroism along with a special agent David Bailey. They ran right into the fire they ran right into those guns. In the bullets in. They saved a lot of lives. America salutes both of there. Courage they have great great courage to will salute him we also salute the men and women of the Alexandria police fire and rescue. And all of the first responders the timing and speed. And the professionalism was incredible. They performed with the bravery and with skill. Finally a heartfelt prayers go out to. Matt Micah. Who is badly wounded. In the assault. To Matt Stanley. Anything you need we are here for you know. Hopefully Matt will be okay. In these difficult hours it's more important than ever to help each other. Care for each other. And remind each other that we are all united. By a love. Of our great and beautiful country it's.

