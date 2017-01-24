Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter Fraud

Donald Trump has repeated the unsubstantiated claim that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election, a claim that he used after the election to justify his loss of the popular vote, Democratic and Republican sources told ABC News.
Trump back in campaign mode complaining about losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Sources say he repeated the false claim that he lost the popular vote because three to five million undocumented immigrants voted. A Republican aide claims the president was only joking. But a democratic aide disagreed saying the president spent ten minutes talking about the election. While trump won 304 electoral votes to Clinton's 200 point seven. Clinton won nearly three million more popular votes despite Trump's claims election officials have said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud today president trump welcomes auto industry leaders to the White House as he makes a push for more jobs in the US. He looks forward to hearing their ideas and how we can work together to bring more jobs back to this. Industry also on the agenda mr. trump is set to sign another executive order a day after pulling out of a major trade deal with Asia the trans Pacific partnership. Great thing for the American worker. Trump also signing two other memorandums. A hiring freeze on all federal workers accept the military. And in order banning foreign aid to groups that promote or pay for abortions on the cabinet front there's some progress confirmation of Mike Pompeo to senate confirmed Kansas congressman might pump pale to run the CIA. As for secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson he's closer to being confirmed clearing a major hurdle in the senate. And if you're keeping track three. But trumps fifteen cabinet nominees have been confirmed.

