Transcript for Trump reportedly called White House a 'dump'

So president truck may feel like the accommodations at the white house with its 132. Rooms in 35 bathrooms. Are not quite up to par he reportedly told wealthy members of his New Jersey golf club quote. The White House is a real dump. According to GOLF Magazine that was a president's explanation for spending so much time at his own properties the White House denies a conversation. The former first daughter Chelsea Clinton took offense tweeting a thank you to all the White House maids butlers chefs and workers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.